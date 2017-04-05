Unite with Travcure & Spread Awareness on World Parkinsons Day 2017

On the 200th anniversary of World Parkinsons Day, Travcure aims at spreading awareness about this debilitating disease & its treatment options.

-- 11th of April marksevery year. On this day, various Parkinson's awareness programs and events are observed globally to help patients battle this terrible condition. Mission of World Parkinson's Day is to make people aware of this degenerative brain disorder and promote important information along with available treatment options.is globally used to symbolize this condition. Definite cause of Parkinson is still a topic of research. But it can be managed efficiently with the help of essential medications.is a serious medical condition that adversely. It starts to develop slowly and may lead to extreme stiffness in muscles and tremor. It has been noticed that patients with an underlying Parkinson disease experience symptoms like twitching, loss of smelling sensation, slowing of movement, shaking hands or legs, difficulty walking, dizziness, and weak memory. In addition to this, patients may have to face psychological issues like depression and anxiety. In some instances, patients with Parkinson disorder may encounter abnormal speech changes and writing problems. Patients may hesitate before saying anything or speak quickly in a soft tone. They may face difficulty in writing and size of letters may become significantly smaller than usual. Patients who have crossed the age of 50 are most likely to develop these signs. However, this distressing disease can also affect patients under 40 years of age.Men are relatively at a higher risk of getting Parkinson's disease as compared to women. Medical professionals state that Parkinson may start to develop when the levels of a neurotransmitter called as dopamine decreases in brain. Dopamine is responsible for maintaining functions like movement, awareness, recognition, sleep, behavior and cognition, prolactin production, mood, and learning ability. Reduced levels of dopamine cause disturbance in normal activities of brain which can fuel up the development of Parkinson's disease. Apart from this, several risk factors like genes and exposure to toxins can also increase the chances of Parkinson's disease.Unfortunately, there is no permanent cure for Parkinson's disease. But neurosurgeons may help patients to manage its symptoms by providing appropriate medications, supportive treatment therapies, and brain surgery. Supportivemainly include occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physiotherapy. Occupational therapy enables Parkinson's patients to improve their motor, physical, cognitive, and sensory skills. Experienced occupational therapists can address social and psychological issues of patients as well. Whereas, physical therapists focuses on improving the physical movement of patients. They provide a customized exercise plan depending on patient's requirement and health status. Patient's muscles in larynx and throat usually become weak due to Parkinson disorder. Therefore, many patients suffering from Parkinson may face challenges while speaking. A speech or language therapist can teach them to speak clearly and boost their self-esteem.Several medicines and drugs can efficiently control walking problems and tremor in patients struggling with Parkinson's disease. Neurosurgeons may prescribe medications such as levodopa, carbidopa-levodopa infusion, bromocriptine (parlodel), cabergoline (cabaser), and pramipexole (mirapex). These medications are known to maintain normal dopamine levels in patient's brain. However, prolonged use of these medicines can result in various side effects like loss of memory, hallucinations, dry mouth, and confused state of mind. Patients can also benefit from making dietary changes. Patients should eat a diet which contains a high amount of fiber. Patients should consult a dietician and understand what is best for them.Neurosurgeons may recommend aif other Parkinson's treatment options do not respond effectively.(DBS) is a widely performed procedure for Parkinson. It is a surgical intervention which involves placing a special device called as pulse generator in patient's brain. This device helps in regulating various functions of brain by producing electric current. This surgery accelerates normal brain activity and prevents worsening of Parkinson's disease symptoms. This surgical approach involves certain risks. Therefore, patients must choose a well-qualified surgeon for undergoing a DBS surgery.is a prime medical facilitator serving in countries like Turkey, Germany, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and India. Healthcare experts at Travcure are associated with a large network of well-experienced and immensely talented neurosurgeons across these nations. Travcure is renowned for offeringto each and every guest at top-notch hospitals. On the account of World Parkinson's Day, healthcare consultants at Travcure have taken a prominent step to provide cost-effective and high-quality Parkinson's treatment to overseas patients. Anyone suffering from Parkinson's disease can visit their site for free online medical consultation and avail best Parkinson's treatment includingat their desired location. Nowadays, Indian country has emerged as a favorable medical tourism destination due to availability of latest infrastructure and healthcare facilities at economical rates.in this country is extremely feasible. Therefore, overseas patients willing to undergo finest DBS treatment in India can contact Travcure Medical Tourism. Travcure assists their international guests throughout the medical trip for ensuring best outcomes.