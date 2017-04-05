News By Tag
Establishments of New Proton Therapy Centers Driving the US Market
"Factors such as increasing investments and expanding treatment indications bolstering the growth of US Proton Therapy Market," says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "US Proton Therapy Market Forecast to 2022", by 2022, US will have over 30 proton therapy centers, as more and more centers are expected to open in various states, like Michigan, Florida and Washington. In addition, the market is expected to witness a rise in the number of models with lesser treatment rooms. Most of these centers will be owned by institutes diversifying their portfolio of services by investing in proton therapy.
A brief look at the map of the United States suggests that states like California, Texas, New York and Florida, have large number of potential patients for proton therapy, which will house up to two-three centers by 2020. However, a majority of the potential population will still be left uncatered owing to the ever-increasing patient pool. This could prove to be a lucrative business opportunity for both the service providers as well as the equipment providers.
This surge in the proton therapy centers can be attributed to the various advantages associated with proton therapy, such as more targeted impact on the tumor, increased control, and reduced negative impact on the healthy tissue. Also, with growing awareness about proton therapy treatment, more people are expected to opt for proton therapy.
