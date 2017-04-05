News By Tag
eScan empowers Enterprises with Mobility Management solutions
Includes unified solutions to monitor, secure and manage mobile devices at workplace
Bring your own device or using company owned mobile device has become critical for enterprises for ensuring business continuity and manage employee productivity. eScan EMM solution enables enterprises to stay protected from security threats emerging from mobile devices while seamlessly allowing users the freedom to work or access business critical data. Also eScan EMM empowers system admins to mitigate risks arising out of compromised mobile devices or in case of loss or theft of any device.
eScan EMM is developed keeping in mind the growing challenges faced by CISOs due to the penetration of mobile devices and increasing mobile threats. eScan EMM is designed in an intelligent manner to keep official and personal data separate in an authorized mobile device within the network using containerization. It also allows the admin to access the device, in case of loss or theft, without user intervention and wipe any corporate data in the device remotely. It has a comprehensive feature list which includes mobile application management, mobile threat defense, mobile content management, mobile identity, mobile productivity management and mobile asset management.
Talking about this innovative security solution, Mr. Govind Rammurthy, CEO & Managing Director, eScan said, "Enterprises today empower employees with mobile devices for critical business needs. These mobile devices have access to confidential and critical business data, which increases the possibilities of cyber-attacks or data loss. eScan EMM helps the CISOs to implement BYOD policies without worrying about the possible threats or data thefts via mobile devices."
eScan EMM is now an integral part of our array of products such as eScan Corporate 360 with MDM and Hybrid Network Support, eScan Endpoint Security with MDM and Hybrid Network Support and eScan Enterprise 360 with MDM and Hybrid Network Support. Furthermore, the new eScan Management Console (EMC) module includes a Secure Web Interface that facilitates dynamic security management of the server, endpoints and mobile devices in the corporate network. It is an exceptional combination of advanced and next gen technologies that ensures protection to platform OS Agonistic (Windows, Linux and Android-based devices).
About eScan:
eScan is an ISO (27001) certified pure play enterprise security solution company with over 2 decades of expertise in developing IT security solutions. eScan today has a presence in 12 countries through its offices and subsidiaries. It also boasts of a robust channel partner network of more than 50, 000 partners spread across 190 countries worldwide. It has trusted by more than 6,500 enterprise and corporate users spread across various industry segments such as, Government, BFSI, Education, Defense, Telecom, IT & ITeS, Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Healthcare worldwide.
It is powered by some of the latest and innovative technologies, such as Proactive Behavioral Analysis Engine (PBAE) Technology, MicroWorld Winsock Layer (MWL) Technology, Domain & IP Reputation Check (DIRC) Technology, Non-Intrusive Learning Pattern (NILP) Technology, and sophisticated Anti-Virus Heuristic Algorithms that not only provide protection from current threats, but also provides proactive protection against the ever evolving cyber threats. eScan provides 24x7 free remote support facility to help its esteemed users to provide real time solutions for security related issues.
For More Information, visit https://escanav.com/
