Industry News





Pleasanton Chiropractor Holds Charity Event to Help Abused Women

The Tri-Valley Haven Receives Much-Needed Recognition and Support
 
PLEASANTON, Calif. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Jerry Hsieh and his team at Intero Chiropractic hosted a successful wine tasting and educational event aptly called Wine, Women, and Wellness. The women-only event was designed to benefit Tri-Valley Haven, a local women's shelter for battered and abused women and their families. Over 20 local businesses gave generously of their time and expertise to make this event a huge success.

Founded in 2014, Intero Chiropractic is shifting the focus away from what most people think of when they think of a chiropractor. "We get a lot of patients who come see us for traditional stuff like sciatica, but after a few sessions, they realize that we're not just a "pop your back and send you on your way" type of clinic – we actually find and treat the root cause of your pain." Says Intero founder Dr. Jerry Hsieh.

Intero's first annual Wine, Women, and Wellness event was a huge success, raising over $300 for Tri-Valley Haven

According to Tri-Valley's own statistics, it only takes $30 to feed a homeless child for 2 days, and $200 to have an advocate at the local hospital for an entire week.

Intero Chiropractic is a Structural Chiropractic clinic that believes in giving back to the community. Specialties include treatment for sciatica, whiplash, low back pain, and injuries resulting from auto accidents. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.interochiropractic.com or call (925) 255 5805

