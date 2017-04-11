News By Tag
LogiNext Partners with an Aramex Backed Company, To Revolutionize Global Field Service Management
LogiNext has been expanding aggressively in global markets, leading field workforce management industries across Europe, Africa, and South East Asia. Partnering with what3words, LogiNext unleashes the most complete product for field agent management in the world. what3wordshas divided the world into 3m x 3m squares and given every single one, anywhere on the planet, an address composed of 3 unique words. No longer would sales and service personnel would have to struggle with unidentifiable addresses. With LogiNext's superior route planning and optimization algorithms integrating with what3words' location identification system, the world would witness the biggest disruption in field workforce management till date.
Chris Sheldrick, CEO, what3words, shared his vision for this historic collaboration, "LogiNext's logistics and field service optimization software is an excellent way for companies to reduce costs in their end-to-end on field operations. However, to get the most out of it they need clear location data to input. The simplicity offered by the what3words address system is exactly what LogiNext needs to help their customers maximize their field service management efficiencies"
Aramex invested technology, coupled with Alibaba backed algorithms, is going to revolutionize field workforce and logistics planning for enterprises globally. Any sales or operations manager would be able to resolve all their mobile field workforce management hassles in only three steps. Log-in to LogiNext's Force TM dashboard. Plan the entire workforce with 100% accuracy up to a 3 meter square radius anywhere in the world. Allocate resources and attain complete and absolute visibility of the entire workforce with real-time resource management capabilities.
Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO, LogiNext, puts his insightful perspective on the global connotations of the partnership, "Location has always been one of the most important aspects of any business operations, especially in retail, FMCG and logistics industry where there is a frequent movement of physical goods involved. On an average, companies lose around 10% of their efficiency only because of unstructured addresses and unoptimized routes. With this partnership, we plan to help large enterprises and governments across the world to reduce the distance travelled and time spent by their field workforce on the ground. We already have started serving a few customers as a part of this partnership and we plan to take the joint presence to more than 100 countries in next 12 months".
LogiNext has tracked and processed more than 10 million miles across the world for workforce strength of more than a million. Adding what3words' breakthrough technology to the next 10 million miles, LogiNext factors their plans to consolidate their position in Europe, Africa, and South East Asia, while entering new markets raising their global market reach to more than 100 countries.
LogiNext: https://www.loginextsolutions.com/
what3words: https://what3words.com/
