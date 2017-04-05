 
News By Tag
* Nick Nwaogu
* Screenplay
* February
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amuwo Odofin
  Lagos State
  Nigeria
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Nigerian Writer, Nick Nwaogu, Publishes His Romantic Suspense Screenplay 'February'

Nigerian computer programmer turned writer, Nick Nwaogu, has published his screenplay for a feature film titled 'February'. The 120-scene script is a movie adaptation of his first book 'The Almost Kiss'.
 
 
February
February
AMUWO ODOFIN, Nigeria - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- In the script 'February', Sergeant Femi Kolawole and investigative journalist Chioma Okafor, together, solved Emeka's Valentine-day murder, and on doing so, Chioma was exposed to Femi's heroic personality, which made her eventually fall in love with him.

"February is a story on how crime brought two love birds together. The screenplay, which was created with the Final Draft software, is formatted to industry standard," Nick Nwaogu posted on Facebook.

The screenplay is available for $6.99 (print) and $0.99 (ebook) at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Google Play, Kobo, Scribd, Inktera, Bol, Blackwell, Bokus, 24Symbols, Mondadori, Indigo, Angus & Robertson, Book Depository, and everywhere books are sold.

"The screenplay starts with a scene of a couple whose faces aren't revealed to the screen, laying MOTIONLESS in a wrecked car, covered in their own blood, and ends in a conference room, as Chioma calls Femi to tell him how she feels about him," Nick Nwaogu continued.

Nick Nwaogu is a Nigerian writer, blogger, physicist, and computer programmer. Before starting his writing career, he'd already made a name, locally and internationally, as a seasoned Internet entrepreneur and tech savvy. At 19, he co-founded an exclusive social network for students of his university, which later expanded and grew to over one-million registered members in less than three years. He is the author of the short story collection 'Odd Family Out'.

Purchase Febraury (in print) on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/February-Screenplay-Nick-Nwaogu/dp...
End
Source:
Email:***@nwaogu.com Email Verified
Tags:Nick Nwaogu, Screenplay, February
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Amuwo Odofin - Lagos State - Nigeria
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nick Nwaogu News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share