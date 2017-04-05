News By Tag
Nigerian Writer, Nick Nwaogu, Publishes His Romantic Suspense Screenplay 'February'
Nigerian computer programmer turned writer, Nick Nwaogu, has published his screenplay for a feature film titled 'February'. The 120-scene script is a movie adaptation of his first book 'The Almost Kiss'.
"February is a story on how crime brought two love birds together. The screenplay, which was created with the Final Draft software, is formatted to industry standard," Nick Nwaogu posted on Facebook.
The screenplay is available for $6.99 (print) and $0.99 (ebook) at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Google Play, Kobo, Scribd, Inktera, Bol, Blackwell, Bokus, 24Symbols, Mondadori, Indigo, Angus & Robertson, Book Depository, and everywhere books are sold.
"The screenplay starts with a scene of a couple whose faces aren't revealed to the screen, laying MOTIONLESS in a wrecked car, covered in their own blood, and ends in a conference room, as Chioma calls Femi to tell him how she feels about him," Nick Nwaogu continued.
Nick Nwaogu is a Nigerian writer, blogger, physicist, and computer programmer. Before starting his writing career, he'd already made a name, locally and internationally, as a seasoned Internet entrepreneur and tech savvy. At 19, he co-founded an exclusive social network for students of his university, which later expanded and grew to over one-million registered members in less than three years. He is the author of the short story collection 'Odd Family Out'.
Purchase Febraury (in print) on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/
