News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HRMS - Human Resource Management System Launched for Employee Benefits
– GA Technocare Technology has introduced the Human Resource Management System that is software meant to keep employee details such as salary, payroll, leave details, salary slips, attendance, and so on.
The software is developed with a user-friendly interface that enables better information dissemination, employee information updates, details about contact information, payroll, leave information, and much more. Employees are given access to login to learn about their profiles, salary drawn and leaves granted. It keeps a tab on designation and skills of all employees in an organization. So, employees get to know each other better as work hierarchy is maintained on the software.
The HRMS software offered by GA Technocare Technology is a great window for employees to find all relevant information about their appointment with a company. Starting from Employee code, name, age, phone numbers, and email addresses, everything stays listed on database of the software. It is also a good medium for managers to compile information about their employees and maintain record of everything.
As it is a web based application so it can be accessed on internet and on any browser. It is developed on java frameworks and supports PHP environments. Besides, the software's personal database also supports MYSQL and DBMS environments. The application can be run on 256 MB or higher RAM. This application software is the best way to deal with any managerial aspect of an organization.
It helps to manage fields that includes designation, location, department, and skills sets of all professionals in an organization. The payroll can be managed better and run on a selected month. It generates payroll report, resets leave applications, exports data and keeps every detail on record so that there happens no problems during salary disbursements.
This software is largely in use these days in organizations. Proprietors and entrepreneurs consider it necessary to get the software installed for better functioning of their HR department. Considering its advantages, companies have already started to induct it in their organization. To get this tool, consider visiting GATT's website to get it downloaded and installed.
Website : http://www.technocaretechnology.com/
Contact
GA Technocare Technology
0120-6671200
***@technocaretechnology.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse