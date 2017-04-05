News By Tag
CARRHURE successfully filled the Climate Information & EWS Specialist for The Green Climate Fund
Carrhure would like to congratulate the appointed CI & EWS Specialist, Mr. Joseph Intsiful
Carrhure was retained by The GCF last December 2016 to fill this position and after months of search, Mr. Intsiful was one selected.
Despite the challenges that Carrhure faced during the search, the team under the supervision of its Managing Director, Ms. Aurée de Carbon, was able to champion all obstacles and fill the position with a highly qualified and passionate candidate.
Joseph is a dedicated and self-motivated professional with over 16 years of extensive experience in providing technical support and services on climate change multi-disciplinary, trans-boundary and multi-national projects to over 100 developing countries globally. Having a broad range of professional background covering climate change, information and communication technology, sustainable development and project management. This experiences enables him to identify and solve problems in an integrated and comprehensive manner. Joseph is a strategic thinker who is able to thrive under pressure, he is very result-oriented, pays attention to details and deliver high quality results on time. These are some of his viable strengths that helped him win the CIS & EWS Specialist role.
About Carrhure:
"In the Heart of Business, Business with a Heart"
Headquartered in Paris, France, CARRHURE specializes in identifying, gauging, and attracting leaders in the non-profit and non-government organizations (NGO) Our core sectors: Agriculture, Health, Climate Change. http://www.carrhure.com/
Media Contact
Aurée de Carbon
adecarbon@carrhure.com
