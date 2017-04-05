 
News By Tag
* Executive Search
* Talent Sourcing
* Recruitment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Paris
  Paris
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

CARRHURE successfully filled the Climate Information & EWS Specialist for The Green Climate Fund

Carrhure would like to congratulate the appointed CI & EWS Specialist, Mr. Joseph Intsiful
 
 
Joseph Intsiful
Joseph Intsiful
PARIS, France - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Green Climate Fund appointed Mr. Joseph Intsiful as Climate Information & EWS Specialist for the Mitigation & Adaptation Division.

Carrhure was retained by The GCF last December 2016 to fill this position and after months of search, Mr. Intsiful was one selected.

Despite the challenges that Carrhure faced during the search, the team under the supervision of its Managing Director, Ms. Aurée de Carbon, was able to champion all obstacles and fill the position with a highly qualified and passionate candidate.

Joseph is a dedicated and self-motivated professional with over 16 years of extensive experience in providing technical support and services on climate change multi-disciplinary, trans-boundary and multi-national projects to over 100 developing countries globally. Having a broad range of professional background covering climate change, information and communication technology, sustainable development and project management. This experiences enables him to identify and solve problems in an integrated and comprehensive manner. Joseph is a strategic thinker who is able to thrive under pressure, he is very result-oriented, pays attention to details and deliver high quality results on time. These are some of his viable strengths that helped him win the CIS & EWS Specialist role.

About Carrhure:

"In the Heart of Business, Business with a Heart"

Headquartered in Paris, France, CARRHURE specializes in identifying, gauging, and attracting leaders in the non-profit and non-government organizations (NGO) Our core sectors: Agriculture, Health, Climate Change. http://www.carrhure.com/

Media Contact
Aurée de Carbon
adecarbon@carrhure.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carrhure.com
Posted By:***@carrhure.com Email Verified
Tags:Executive Search, Talent Sourcing, Recruitment
Industry:Human resources
Location:Paris - Paris - France
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carrhure News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share