News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Post House Promises To Cut Costs & Time
Media Toaster's New Technology Cuts Post-Production Time And Costs In Nearly Half
"We are artists for artists," says producer Galen Walker. "We are here to help independent artists realize their vision by providing a new way of doing post. We combine our past experiences and new technologies to create innovative, proprietary processes with one principal goal, to save clients time and money."
They tech center offers customers the ability to meet deadlines in hours rather than days or weeks. Thus, avoiding the gridlock encountered by distributors and content providers.
"We developed a new quality control process called the Quality Interactive File or 'QI File,' which allows us to see the issues that need correcting in QuickTime format," says Walker. "It eliminates the need to go back to an editorial suite or revisit masters, which substantially cuts costs."
The 'Qi File,' does away with these obstacles by embedding an entire QC report directly into an HD file that is seen on the client's computer or mobile device, adds Chief Technical Officer, Michael Meis. "We have further streamlined the process by creating a Client Virtual Desktop where our customers can securely access their files directly on our production server, which in turn saves, even more, time and allows us to work with filmmakers anywhere in the world."
The producers behind cult classics like "The Virgin Suicides," the horror franchise "Halloween," and the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise also introduce the 'Monster File.' "It houses an unlimited amount of video and audio files in all formats – it's used as a hub for worldwide delivery regardless of specs or broadcast standards," explains Walker.
The Media Toaster content creators also have film and television experts at their fingertips. The multi-talented team is always on hand to provide the very best solutions in all areas.
"We aim to make low-budget productions look and sound like blockbusters. What our clients get is guidance and resources from our team of film and television specialists round-the-clock,"
Thanks to Media Toaster, filmmakers looking to cut overheads and time without sacrificing quality now have a new way to do post.
The Burbank-based establishment is now working on FX's hit show "Taboo," STARZ's action series "Black Sails" and AMC's much anticipated "The Son" as well as many features including the supernatural thriller "Dead Awake," and the 80s based horror feature, "200 Hours."
Media Toaster's New 'QI' File: http://www.youtube.com/
For more about Media Toaster, please visit: http://www.mediatoaster.com
Contact
Dita Dimone, Breaker PR
Skype: ditadimone
011(657) 777-3397
dita@breakerpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse