Exceptional Volunteer Yvette Seecutt Helps Raise Over $26,000 for Project Access
5th Annual Bowling for a Cause Event Benefitting Project Access Raises Critical Funds to Fight Poverty
"The Elizabeth Do Team hassupported the Bowling for a Cause event for the last four years, and when I first heard about the organization it hit close to home," said Yvette Seecutt, event chair. "Growing up in a low income family, I know how valuable educational and health resources are—especially when they are free. So when asked if I would be event chair I was honored. I think when you see an organization doing good for the community you want to be part of it. I am honored that I was able to use my love of party planning to contribute to this year's Bowling for a Cause."
Yvette earned her Business Management degree from Concordia University and currently works as a Property Manager and Leasing Specialist for the Elizabeth Do Team-Keller Williams. Outside of working on contracts and making her rounds through property visits, she enjoys planning and hosting parties, spending time with her husband, and taking their therapy dog Lola to visit geriatric homes and children's hospitals. Her philosophy is to do the best you can and let the work speak for itself.
The Bowling for a Cause event offered a unique opportunity for corporate team building while helping alleviate poverty in Orange County. Corporate sponsors for the 5th Annual Bowling for a Cause event included:
STRIIIIKE! Sponsor
§ AvalonBay Communities (https://www.avaloncommunities.com/
I'll take a spare! Sponsor
§ Affordable Housing Access
§ Banc of California
7-10 Split! Lane Sponsor
§ Bank of the West Wealth Management
§ Bridge Property Management
§ Integrity
§ Phoenix Investment Funds (Double Lane Sponsor)
§ The Elizabeth Do Team
§ Edwards Lifesciences (Double Lane Sponsor)
§ Plaza Bank
§ Steadfast Companies
§ Watt, Tieder, Hoffar, and Fitzgerald, L.L.P.
