 
News By Tag
* Bowling
* Charity
* Volunteerism
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Exceptional Volunteer Yvette Seecutt Helps Raise Over $26,000 for Project Access

5th Annual Bowling for a Cause Event Benefitting Project Access Raises Critical Funds to Fight Poverty
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bowling
Charity
Volunteerism

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Irvine - California - US

Subject:
Earnings

IRVINE, Calif. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Project Access today announced that the 5th Annual Bowling for a Cause event raised a net of over $26,000. The event was chaired by volunteer Yvette Seecutt of the Elizabeth Do Team-Keller Williams, and took place at Irvine Lanes on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 with over 150 attendees. Event proceeds will allow Project Access to continue operating its Family and Senior Resource Centers, which give low-income families access to tools that break the cycle of poverty through economic stability, health, education for youth, and community building services. Project Access serves over 5,000 low-income Orange County residents each year.

"The Elizabeth Do Team hassupported the Bowling for a Cause event for the last four years, and when I first heard about the organization it hit close to home," said Yvette Seecutt, event chair. "Growing up in a low income family, I know how valuable educational and health resources are—especially when they are free. So when asked if I would be event chair I was honored. I think when you see an organization doing good for the community you want to be part of it. I am honored that I was able to use my love of party planning to contribute to this year's Bowling for a Cause."

Yvette earned her Business Management degree from Concordia University and currently works as a Property Manager and Leasing Specialist for the Elizabeth Do Team-Keller Williams.  Outside of working on contracts and making her rounds through property visits, she enjoys planning and hosting parties, spending time with her husband, and taking their therapy dog Lola to visit geriatric homes and children's hospitals. Her philosophy is to do the best you can and let the work speak for itself.

The Bowling for a Cause event offered a unique opportunity for corporate team building while helping alleviate poverty in Orange County. Corporate sponsors for the 5th Annual Bowling for a Cause event included:

STRIIIIKE! Sponsor

§  AvalonBay Communities (https://www.avaloncommunities.com/about-us)

I'll take a spare! Sponsor

§  Affordable Housing Access

§  Banc of California

7-10 Split! Lane Sponsor

§  Bank of the West Wealth Management

§  Bridge Property Management

§  Integrity

§  Phoenix Investment Funds (Double Lane Sponsor)

§  The Elizabeth Do Team

§  Edwards Lifesciences  (Double Lane Sponsor)

§  Plaza Bank

§  Steadfast Companies

§  Watt, Tieder, Hoffar, and Fitzgerald, L.L.P.

Contact
Khassaundra Whitehead
***@project-access.org
End
Source:
Email:***@project-access.org Email Verified
Tags:Bowling, Charity, Volunteerism
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Project Access PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share