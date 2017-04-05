News By Tag
Global Leisure Boat Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics
The global leisure boat market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing urban population, decreasing fuel prices, and global economic development.
Basically, leisure boat is a large motorboat with a cabin and plumbing and other amenities required for living on board. Characteristically, such watercrafts are motorized and find use in holidays on a river, lake, canal or waterway. Leisure boating includes many activities such as boat racing, sailing, campaigning, fishing and other water sports game. Leisure boats are made up of plastic, aluminium, coated fabrics. Various types of leisure boats include runabouts, towboats, fishing boats, sailboats, pontoon boats, stern drive powerboats, jet boats, personal watercraft, propulsion systems, and cabin cruisers.
The report "Global Leisure Boat Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players: Malibu Boats Inc., Marine Products Corporation, MasterCraft and Bénéteau Group are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global leisure boat market along with the study of the regional markets.
List of Charts
Types of Boats on the Basis of Activities
Types of Boat Propulsion Systems
Global Leisure Boat Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Leisure Boat Market by Country (2016)
The U.S. Leisure Boat Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The U.S. Leisure Boat Market Value by Segment (2016)
The U.S. Leisure Boat Market by Volume (2012-2016)
The U.S. Leisure Boat Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)
The U.S. Leisure Boat Market Volume by Segment (2016)
The U.S. Outboard Boats Market by Volume (2012-2016)
The U.S. Outboard Boats Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)
The U.S. Personal Watercrafts Market by Volume (2012-2016)
The U.S. Personal Watercrafts Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)
The U.S. Inboard Boats Market by Volume
The U.S. Inboard Boats Market Forecast by Volume
The U.S. Performance Sport Boats Market by Volume
The U.S. Performance Sport Boats Market Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)
The U.S. New Powerboat Sales Forecast by Volume (2016-2021)
The U.S. Leisure Boat Export by Destinations (2016)
Italy Leisure Boats Production & Domestic Market by Value (2012-2016)
Italy Leisure Boats Production & Domestic Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Italy Leisure Boats Exports/Imports by Value (2012-2016)
Italy Leisure Boats Exports/Imports Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Italy Leisure Boats Production Value by Segments (2016)
Italy Leisure Boats Market Volume by Type (2016)
The U.K. Leisure Boat Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Netherlands Leisure Boats Production & Domestic Market by Value (2012-2016)
Netherlands Leisure Boats Production & Domestic Market Forecast by Value(2017-2021)
Netherlands Leisure Boat Exports/Imports by Value (2012-2016)
Netherlands Leisure Boat Exports/Imports Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Germany Leisure Boat Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
France Leisure Boat Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global GDP Per Capita (2012-2016)
The U.S. Adult Participation in Leisure Boating (2012-2016)
Global Tourism Industry Value & Volume (2012-2016)
Global Gasoline and Diesel Price (2008-2016)
Global Urban Population (2012-2016)
The U.S. Performance Sport Boat-Market Share by Company (2016)
Bénéteau Group Revenue by Segments (2016)
Bénéteau Group Revenue (2012-2016)
Malibu Boats, Inc. Revenue by Segments (2016)
Malibu Boats, Inc. Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Marine Products Corporation Revenue by Segments (2016)
Marine Products Corporation Net Sales & Net Income (2012-2016)
MasterCraft Net Sales by Region (2016)
MasterCraft Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
