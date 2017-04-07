Dr. Kapil Dua Creates History in Bangkok

 
LUDHIANA, India - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Achieving milestones and adding feathers to his already highly adorned cap has become somewhat of a habit for Dr. Kapil Dua. The founder of AK Clinics, Dr. Kapil Dua was recently in Bangkok, where he attended The Asian Association of Hair Restoration Surgeons or AAHRS meeting. The theme of the meeting was "Practical Aspects Of Hair Transplantation In Asians" and this time too, Dr. Dua was able to take centre stage. Not only did he present two scientific papers, he also moderated one session, played panellist in two sessions and held court at his table, at the 'Lunch With Experts'' session on Body Hair Transplantation.

Although, Dr. Dua is the President of AHRS India, it was for the first time that an Indian doctor demonstrated live surgery at this event. His demonstration of an FUE hair transplant, made him the first Indian to do so in the Asian Hair Transplant meeting. This live surgery was held at one of the largest and oldest hospitals in Thailand, the Siriraj Hospital and Dr. Dua's experience ensured that the transplant went perfectly!

Dr. Dua also spent some time elaborating on the topic - body hair transplant and how it has become one of the mainstays for bald people, who have undergone multiple surgeries from scalp and have still not received the kind of results they were expecting. He also delivered two talks – one of which was on FUE in South Asians and the other on beard and moustache reconstruction. While in the first talk he tackled aspects such as how the hair and skin of South Asians varies from others, in the second talk he concentrated on the fast growing field of facial hair reconstruction.

While at the conference, Dr. Dua also moderated a session on intraoperative emergencies in hair transplant, acted as panellist on two sessions – one on recipient site creation and one on inadequate growth. At the 'Lunch with Experts'' session, he headed the table and discussed body hair transplants(https://akclinics.org/hair-transplant/body-hair-transplant/). The event ended on a great note for Dr. Kapil Dua, because he also received the award as Faculty cum Board of Governor at the Gala Dinner.
