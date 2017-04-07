News By Tag
Dr. Kapil Dua Creates History in Bangkok
Although, Dr. Dua is the President of AHRS India, it was for the first time that an Indian doctor demonstrated live surgery at this event. His demonstration of an FUE hair transplant, made him the first Indian to do so in the Asian Hair Transplant meeting. This live surgery was held at one of the largest and oldest hospitals in Thailand, the Siriraj Hospital and Dr. Dua's experience ensured that the transplant went perfectly!
Dr. Dua also spent some time elaborating on the topic - body hair transplant and how it has become one of the mainstays for bald people, who have undergone multiple surgeries from scalp and have still not received the kind of results they were expecting. He also delivered two talks – one of which was on FUE in South Asians and the other on beard and moustache reconstruction. While in the first talk he tackled aspects such as how the hair and skin of South Asians varies from others, in the second talk he concentrated on the fast growing field of facial hair reconstruction.
While at the conference, Dr. Dua also moderated a session on intraoperative emergencies in hair transplant, acted as panellist on two sessions – one on recipient site creation and one on inadequate growth. At the 'Lunch with Experts'' session, he headed the table and discussed body hair transplants(
