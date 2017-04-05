News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Weekly Digest" – The Nordic model of growth
Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" – The Nordic model of growth
In Various political debates we observe that, the Nordic countries are cited as a growth model to be emulated. The Nordic countries follow a socialist policy and it is often cited by political commentators thus to be a success story for socialism. Economics is not a clock work universe and thus we examine underlying factors to the success of Nordic countries and the role of trust.
This weekly reports, covering a vast array of trending micro and macroeconomic factors, caters to investment managers by providing in-depth assessments for informed decision making.
Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics companyproviding enriched data, structured information and actionable analytics to financial services companies. It is an independent, management owned company, which has been working with its customers since 2003. Our solutions cover front, mid and back-office support for investment management business that address specific challenges. Our services enable our customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using our technology powered bespoke offerings.
Decimal Point's uniqueness lies in the fact that we facilitate extraction of critical information at the right time and cost, creating a winning value proposition for our customers.
Read the full article here: http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/
Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
+91 22 6788 5800
info@decimalpointanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse