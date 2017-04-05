News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Himalaya Pride: Domicile for inhabitants of Noida Extension
Himalaya Pride provides housing facilities at the best location among all the Noida Extension projects. It is located by a 130 m wide main road and provides all the comforts and luxuries of the appealing nature, making it an ideal choice for residential purposes. This location provides us the connectivity with Delhi NCR region and with the Noida City in terms of both roadways and railways. There is a proposed metro station located very close to the area within the walking distance. The project is located very close to Noida Expressway, which is directly connected to Yamuna expressway. In case of any medical emergency, one can completely depend on Fortis Hospital, which is located nearby to it.
Visit http://www.himalayaresidency.in/
Himalaya Pride not only provides 2 BHK flats in Noida Extension, but along with that it also provides us all sorts of other sports facilities like badminton court, basketball court and tennis court, for people who are interested in sports. There are a good number of schools coming up near to the project.
Himalaya Pride has a certified earthquake resistant structure as per IS codes, and provides very big and spacious balcony areas. It has extra wide frontage and covered and reserved car parking areas with a great security. The security facility is controlled with the help of with intercoms and CCTV cameras. Housing loan facility is available, which is provided from many leading financial institutions. Himalaya Pride tries to provide us the best housing facilities with the latest possible lifestyle at a very affordable price.
Contact
The Himalaya Group
9718323007
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse