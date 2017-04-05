News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Regis Social Media Launches New and Innovative SEO Services In The Pacific Northwest
Regis Social Media is a boutique digital marketing agency based in Culver City, CA that is now offering SEO and Digital Marketing services for local businesses on the Kitsap Penninsula.
Regis Social Media has become popular in the field of digital marketing in the Los Angeles area and is expanding their SEO services to local businesses on the Kitsap Penninsula of the Pacific Northwest. The agency has recently upgraded their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services in order for their clients to enhance their online presence and gain higher revenues. Their prominent SEO services also include social media and website auditing, competition analysis, keyword research, website optimization, analytics monitoring and many more.
Justin Regis, the founder and Chief Creative Officer of Regis Social Media says, "It is so important for companies of all sizes to be discovered and recognized on the Search Engines. Many companies don't understand the the importance of page rank in order to be found online. That's where we can help. We are excited to return back to the area where I grew up and went to Senior High School. We are here to ensure that our clients are being found online for the right reason, and that they are getting excellent return on their investment."
Regis Social Media's number of SEO services are designed to help businesses rank higher on popular search engines such as Google, Bing and Yahoo. Apart from English, the company also offers SEO services in Spanish for the Mexican market. Regis states that all of their services are designed for each client that will help companies achieve high ranks on the search engines. Regis said, "We use the most recent and trusted SEO best practices which have worked very well for various websites. Once the strategies are implemented, we help clients keep close watch on their rankings and traffic, and update for continued improvements and adjustments."
Apart from SEO services, Regis Social Media offers other digital marketing services which include content marketing, social media marketing, reputation marketing, email marketing and many more. Businesses interested in learning more about these services can visit Regis Social Media's website (http://www.regissocialmedia.com) for information. Those interested can also contact the company by calling them at (310) 444-5925 or emailing at contact_us@regissocialmedia.com
About the Company:
Regis Social Media is a boutique digital marketing agency based in Culver City, CA with offices in Poulsbo, WA. It is a service-based agency that provides its clients concierge-level customized solutions to grow their business and achieve online success. With over 4 years of of experience and expertise in the fields of Digital Advertising;
Contact
Regis Social Media
Justin Regis - contact_us@regissocialmedia.com
310-444-5925
***@regissocialmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse