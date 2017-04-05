 
The Export Gardener - A high yield crop of laughs

 
 
Ebook cover
Ebook cover
MORNINGTON, Australia - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- A ham-fisted Australian with no knowledge or interest in gardening sets out to launch the iconic Australian franchise 'Jim's Mowing' in the United Kingdom.

How hard could it be?

Richard Harrison arrives in the medieval market town of Sevenoaks in Kent not knowing a weed from a wisteria. He buys some equipment, prints a few leaflets and distributes them to various houses and properties in the affluent commuter town.

Before long he chops down the wrong tree, falls in the odd pond and discovers that stinging nettles and shorts are not a good mix.

Richard's many and hilarious misadventures are chronicled in 'The Export Gardener' now available from Amazon, Apple, Smashwords and various other web based book retailers.

'The Export Gardener' is an amusing, comical memoir that has been described by readers as 'laugh out loud funny' and 'a book you must pack if travelling.'

It is a charming and light hearted story littered with wonderful and eccentric characters, all brought to life amidst the beautiful and picturesque countryside that proclaims the Garden of England.

To download a sample of the book:

http://www.amazon.com/Export-Gardener-Richard-Harrison-eb...

Richard Harrison
