"Uncanny Valley" at ICT in Long Beach takes a chilling jaunt into the future

What does it mean to be human? How far will we go to live forever? Thomas Gibbons' new play about artificial intelligence explores questions of mortality and the unpredictability of human consciousness.

-- Theof, a new play about artificial intelligence written by, directed by[sic], and starringand, opensat. Two low-priced previews take place on April 19 and April 20.Claire is a neuroscientist who has devoted her entire life to crafting a non-biological being. Her latest attempt, named Julian, starts out as a head without a body. As Julian receives a torso, arms and legs and becomes fully functional, Claire tries to teach him how to become "human."The play was inspired by a National Geographic article that featured a photo of a sentient robot named Bina48 created by the LifeNaut Project."LifeNaut is investigating the possibility of downloading human consciousness into an artificial body as a means of extending our lifespan," Gibbons explained in an interview. "Bina is basically a head and shoulders sitting on a table. I was really haunted by that photo."According to the playwright, the title "refers to the feeling that people have when they're confronted with a very realistic robot, a feeling of fascination. But the more realistic the robot becomes, at some point that fascination turns to a kind of revulsion. They're creeped out, and that effect is called the 'uncanny valley.' The play is exploring that moment."Thomas Gibbons is playwright-in-residence at InterAct Theatre in Philadelphia, which has produced eight of his plays, which have also been seen at the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Mixed Blood Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Actors Express, Florida Stage, Unicorn Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, Center Stage, New Repertory Theatre, Roundhouse Theatre and many others. He is the recipient of seven playwriting fellowships from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a Roger L. Stevens Award from the Fund for New American Plays, a Barrie and Bernice Stavis Playwriting Award, an NAACP Theatre Award, two Barrymore Awards for outstanding new play, and a Pew Fellowship in the Arts.was the pilot selection of the National New Play Network's Continued Life of New Plays Fund, andwas a subsequent selection.runsandat. andat.,through. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20, both at 8 p.m. Tickets areon Thursdays and Fridays, andon Saturdays and Sundays, except for April 21 (opening night) for which tickets areand include a post show reception at Utopia Restaurant. Low-priced tickets to previews areis located in theatin, CA. For reservations and information, callor go to www.ictlongbeach.org