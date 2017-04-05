News By Tag
Green Frog Systems Completes the Largest Continuous Solar Pathway Light Installation in Australia
Green Frog Systems supply and install 104 solar lights over 5.5km of Lake Alberts' walking trail in what is Australia's longest continuous solar pathway light installation.
From the outset the specifications called for a lighting system that used solar power largely due to the impressive results of several other solar lighting trials within the region.
Local community group Committee 4 Wagga (C4W) launched a unique initiative to finance the installation costs. The scheme called for local businesses and community groups to sponsor a light pole and be acknowledged with a named plaque on each light pole. Wagga Wagga's City Council and the NSW State Government also provided financial assistance.
The scheme received an incredible community response with all 104 solar lights being sponsored within a few weeksof the initial offering. Chris Fitzpatrick, CEO of – Committee 4 Wagga said "The community response has been amazing, it's a great story where community and governmenthave come together for something's that's beneficial for all."
Green Frog Systems designed a contemporary 8M high pole to meet the AS1158 P4 lighting requirements while augmenting the look and feel of Lake Alberts natural environment. The custom solar pathway lighting was then deployed around the entire 5.5km of lakeside walking track in what was to become the longest consecutive installation of solar pathway lights anywhere in Australia!
The entire installation was completed within 2 weeks of commencement and is aimed at encouraging more recreational use of the walking track during twilight hours and early morning. Committee 4 Wagga Chairman Judy Galloway said "We want to give people inspiration to get out and exercise around the lake at night and give more people reason to stop by."
Green Frog Systems also recently announced a collaboration with US based Cimcon Lighting to introduce smart connected lighting technology into the Australian market. This venture should see the first fully connected Smart city deployed in Australia within the coming financial year.
About Green Frog Systems
Green Frog Systems are a leading Australian designer and manufacturer of world-class solar and grid connected lighting systems for extreme environments. We service clients across a wide range of industries from all over the world developing innovative lighting solutions for Government, industrial and commercial Infrastructure. Green Frog Systems provides tailored solutions for roadway & pathway lighting, off grid energy storage, and smart connected lighting networks. Green Frog Systems consistently provides the best available solar lighting solutions coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service and the right advice. To find out more about Green Frog Systems please contact us at +61 8 7200 3909, or visit http://greenfrogsystems.com.au/
Jamie Manto
***@greenfrogsystems.com.au
