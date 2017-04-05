Country(s)
Industry News
UBU Enterprises Redesigns Website for Revenue Solutions Provider Daycos of Norfolk, Nebraska
Website design firm, UBU Enterprises of Northwest Florida, launches responsive website for client Daycos
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- UBU Enterprises (http://ubuenterprises.com) announced the launch of a complete website redesign for their client Daycos (http://daycos.com), the leading revenue solutions expert for the transportation service provider and freight carrier markets.
The goal of the website redesign was to represent the growth of the company overall – with redefined services and specific industry expertise – as well as to really pinpoint Daycos' unique niche market as the only company to focus specifically on revenue management solutions for the carrier. According to Deb Esling, project director at UBU Enterprises, "Our client is really unique in the shipping marketplace in that they are the only company that creates software and services for the TSP and freight carrier side of the shipping equation. There are plenty of companies out there that help track invoices for the senders and receivers of goods; but none that work directly with the trucking companies themselves to ensure accurate billing, exception management and post audit services. In addition to graphically representing the company through an updated look and feel, we carefully focused on the language and SEO aspects of the website. As the company expands into new services and markets, we want to make sure that the site is easy to find in search engines, as well as highly targeted to reach the right audience."
A secondary goal of the new website was to represent the "soul" of the company, which is giving back to their four stakeholders:
Says Esling, "I think we accomplished all the company's outlined goals with the new website, and we're looking forward to partnering with Daycos on additional projects as the company continues to grow."
UBU Enterprises is a full-service web design and marketing agency located in Santa RosaBeach, FL. UBU specializes in responsive content management websites, corporate branding, SEO initiatives, and social media marketing.
Contact
Deborah Esling
***@ubu-online.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse