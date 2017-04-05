 
News By Tag
* Pulse Award
* Customer Satisfaction
* Construction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lapeer
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Repeat Winners Stand Out Among Pulse of the City News' Recent Customer Satisfaction Award Honorees

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction award winners are all repeat honorees.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pulse Award
Customer Satisfaction
Construction

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Lapeer - Michigan - US

LAPEER, Mich. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Consecutive-year winners top the list of Pulse of the City News' most recent honorees for outstanding customer satisfaction.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Atlas Construction of Honolulu (www.atlasconstruction808.com) is a four-time Pulse Award winner, achieving the highest possible rating of five stars each year. A fourth-generation homebuilder, Atlas Construction is dedicated to cultivating long-lasting relationships with customers, vendors and subcontractors. The local company was built with family at its core, and the entire Atlas team is focused on providing an excellent customer experience for new home construction as well as home renovation projects. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/4403y2....

Tradewinds Construction of Las Vegas (www.tradewindsconstruction.com) is also a four-time, five-star Pulse Award winner. In business since 1988, Tradewinds provides contracting services in the Las Vegas, Reno and Southern California markets, with four separate operating divisions under one roof. The four divisions offer subcontracting and tenant improvement general contracting, and allow for extremely competitive pricing while maintaining superior attention to detail, schedule, budget and jobsite safety. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/b4z213a443/Tradewinds-Construction/Las-Vegas/NV.

Broward Landscape of Coral Springs, Fla., (www.browardlandscape.com) is another four-time Pulse Award winner. For more than 16 years, Broward Landscape has been helping properties in South Florida with property maintenance, landscaping and outdoor living projects. The company is founded on a passion to design, install and maintain landscaping, hardscaping and more for commercial and residential clients. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/54u21314/broward-landscape-inc/Coral-Springs/FL.

Doug Pruett Construction of Annapolis, Md., (www.dougpruettconstruction.com) is a three-time Pulse Award winner. For more than 30 years, Doug Pruett Construction has applied its custom builder skills and extensive structural experience to aesthetically and functionally challenging projects as well as basic residential and commercial renovations and remodels. The company combines meticulous workmanship, superior design skills and attention to detail to achieve remarkable results. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34w2u214z243/Doug-Pruett-Construction/Annapolis/MD.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@pulseofthecitynews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pulseofthecitynews.com Email Verified
Tags:Pulse Award, Customer Satisfaction, Construction
Industry:Construction
Location:Lapeer - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pulse of the City News PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share