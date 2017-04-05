 
April 2017





Vestal Village Recovery Weekend // April 20-23, 2017

Enjoy a healthy camping alternative and free pool party taking place during Weekend II of Coachella free from mind altering substances!
 
 
Tags:

LA QUINTA, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Vestal Watch Company is excited to announce a revolutionary New Vestal Village experience that will take place April 20-23 at a secret place in the desert near Palm Springs.

This year we are welcoming our network of musicians, artists, industry, friends and family to join us in celebrating our first annual Recovery Weekend.  A unique and ground-breaking "Vestal Village" promoting a healthy lifestyle and an amazing experience with like-minded, musically inspired individuals.

Vestal Village // 1ST Annual #recoveryweekend will take place April 20-23 (week following our 8th Annual Vestal Village).

Recovery Weekend// Prepare to get swept away in a weekend of fun you'll never forget. Disconnect from reality in a setting that is beyond imagination and explore freely over 700 acres.  Choose from an expansive schedule of activities that will exceed your expectations including mountain hikes lead by surprise guests, free pool party, spa lounges, juice bars, yoga taught by the finest instructors, and more). PLUS, curated foods (all day)

Vestal Village is a  4-day private, invite-only event held at a secret location in the desert valley outside of Palm Springs.  The event is divided into two parts: VIP Daytime Pool Parties and a communal living environment with VIP Camping and exclusive nighttime dance parties.

TheSPACE // Vestal Village will be returning to the beauty and splendor of our expansive 700 acre 2016 site!  Wake up to find your glamping tent or RV nestled up to several hundred acres of beautiful mountain terrain.  Reserve one of our own glamping tents, RVs or bring your own.

TheMUSIC // Vestal Village was born from those that are inspired by music and we celebrate it with live music day and night. Vestal Village will play host to bands & DJs performing throughout the duration of the event.  Details and lineup are kept secret until event day.  Previous performances include: Dead Sara, The Pink Slips, Peach Kings, Beware of the Darkness, Crystal Castles (DJ Set), Joel Jerome, Wake Up Call, Cellars, Gossamer, Beginners, Here Lies Man, Two Eights, Night Beats, Ariel Pink, Cutsnake, Nick Waterhouse, Eagles of Death Metal, Shiny Toy Guns, Beach Party, Robert Delong, Boots Electric, Magic Wands, LA Riots, Golden Ghosts, Hindu Pirates, Golden Sun, Jeffertittis Nile, Ragged Jubilee, Tamara Sky, Sex Panther, Blood Candy, Imaginary Persons, Howls, UZ, Posso, Mystery Skulls, Rusty Buckets, Ted Keyes, Chris Ziegler, Travis Keller, David Catching, DJ Metric Classixx, Blaqstarr, Junkiw XL, Misty Rabbitt, Poolside, Brenmar, Dave P & Sammy Slice, LOL Boys, Kedd Cook, Terraplane Sun, Church of Sun, Campfire Beach, Flinch, YNGCult, Chrome Sparks, Prince Terrence, Dwntwn, Fmlybnd,  Dum Dum Girls (DJ Set), Swimm, Moonsville Collective, DJ Hapa, DJ Episode, Punches, Dallas & Doll, Patrick Dylan, Weapons of Audio.

TheAMMENITIES // Over 700 acres of stunning mountain landscapes, green grass, tropical palms, a fresh-water fishing lake and a giant beach-entry pool where all day parties take place. Explore the property by hiking miles of mountain trails, glamp, yoga, swim and relax.

Glamping Package //  Take home products inside : Thanks to our partners, you can reserve this premium glamping package and take home the goods inside including a special limited edition #vestalvillage + Night : Shade bedding.

======== RSVP ========

RSVP // Instructions: Vestal Village Recovery Weekend is a private invite-only event . To make a reservation please click ​ > HERE! (https://village.vestalwatch.com/vestalvillage/apr20-23_2017/) and enter the password: Flamingo Fever

About Vestal Watch Company:

Vestal Collections are watches and eye wear that fine-tune style and expression for the musically inspired individual.  Established around the turn of the century, Vestal is marketed and branded through friends, musicians, artists and athletes immersed within the music culture.  They help create the annual Vestal Village.  Please visit, www.vestalwatch.com

VestalWatch.com  | @vestalwatch (http://www.instagram.com/vestalwatch)  | VestalVillage.com

End
