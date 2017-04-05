News By Tag
Enviro Tek - New Website - Nationwide Commercial and Industrial Cleaning - Environmental Services
A new website with new features for environmental and commercial cleaning services in The Twin Cities and Nationwide. Newest feature? The ability for contractors to post reviews of clients! If a client doesn't pay, write a client review!
Our services include Asbestos Abatement and Testing, Restaurant/Bar Deep Cleanings, Commercial & Industrial Cleaning, Mold Remediation, Air Duct Cleaning and much more!
With Enviro Tek your get Experience, Efficiency and Quality work done at a fair price. Our team members are all in-house employees which means no subcontractors. You get the same, great, consistent service whether your project is big or small!
Why Choose Enviro Tek
Our team members are efficient, experienced and know that your project is always a priority. From start to finish we'll be there for you and make sure you're satisfied with the final results. Enviro Tek specializes in Asbestos Abatement and Testing, Commercial Cleaning, Air Duct Cleaning and much more.
About us
Enviro Tek has been performing Asbestos Abatement and other Environmental Services for over 10 years Nationwide and locally here in The Twin Cities. We focus on Asbestos Testing and Abatement, Mold Remediation, Air Duct Cleaning, Janitorial and Custodial Services just to name a few.
Nationwide Mail In Asbestos Testing:
http://www.enviro-
New Web Address For Enviro Tek:
http://www.enviro-
Contact
Enviro Tek
Josef Disla
612-399-6854
***@enviro-tek.us
