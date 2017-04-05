 
April 2017





Enviro Tek - New Website - Nationwide Commercial and Industrial Cleaning - Environmental Services

A new website with new features for environmental and commercial cleaning services in The Twin Cities and Nationwide. Newest feature? The ability for contractors to post reviews of clients! If a client doesn't pay, write a client review!
 
 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Based in The Twin Cities, Enviro Tek has been trusted to handle sensitive projects for local governments, schools, casinos, small businesses and homeowners throughout The Twin Cities and Minnesota. Recently we have expanded and have begun offering Nationwide services. We currently have offices in New York City, San Diego California, Atlanta Georgia and our "HOME BASE" in Minneapolis Minnesota.

Our services include Asbestos Abatement and Testing, Restaurant/Bar Deep Cleanings, Commercial & Industrial Cleaning, Mold Remediation, Air Duct Cleaning and much more!

With Enviro Tek your get Experience, Efficiency and Quality work done at a fair price. Our team members are all in-house employees which means no subcontractors. You get the same, great, consistent service whether your project is big or small!

Why Choose Enviro Tek

Our team members are efficient, experienced and know that your project is always a priority. From start to finish we'll be there for you and make sure you're satisfied with the final results. Enviro Tek specializes in Asbestos Abatement and Testing, Commercial Cleaning, Air Duct Cleaning and much more.

About us
Enviro Tek has been performing Asbestos Abatement and other Environmental Services for over 10 years Nationwide and locally here in The Twin Cities. We focus on Asbestos Testing and Abatement, Mold Remediation, Air Duct Cleaning, Janitorial and Custodial Services just to name a few.

Nationwide Mail In Asbestos Testing:

http://www.enviro-tek.us/mail-asbestos-testing-service/

New Web Address For Enviro Tek:

http://www.enviro-tek.us

Contact
Enviro Tek
Josef Disla
612-399-6854
***@enviro-tek.us
End
Source:Enviro Tek Industrial Commercial Cleaning Services
Email:***@enviro-tek.us Email Verified
Enviro Tek Asbestos Abatement Pros Minneapolis News
