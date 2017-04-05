News By Tag
Sparkling Performances Galore at BKBIET Pilani Rituraj of College Fests in Rajasthan BASANT 2K17
Pilani hometown to Birlas has many educational institutions which include 2007 established BK Birla Institute of Engineering & Technology BKBIET which is presently one among the top ranking colleges under Rajasthan Technical University.
The second day Apr 9, 2017 had a variety of events which included Solo dances, Mime, Ramp Walk Naksatra Round2, solo singing competition and prize distributions for various events. The prizes for various sporting events which included Volleyball, kabaddi and cricket were given by distinguished ISRO Scientist Dr S Pal highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani and Sri NK Agarwal also BITS Pilani alumnus and well known ISRO scientist.
While the solo dances had audience tapping their feet, the mime was thought provoking on the theme drug addiction and impatience attitude of youth of India today. Neha Pragya Nischal anchored with aplomb the solo dance rounds as well as prize distributions.
The solo singing round anchored by energy bundles Nikita and Muskan was truly soul stirring especially with the Stage on Fire song by Shreya, Kailash Kher's haunting heere moti main na chahu song by Harsh Vardhan and Runa Laila's all time super hit song Dama dam Mast kalandar by Dheeraj. The first prize for duet was bagged by Karishma and Shreya, while the second prize went to Nitesh and Sumit. Group dance was bagged by Team SOC. Naksatra Round2 anchored by talent bundle Madhur and Jyoti had the audience cheering up every contestant enthusiastically. Mrs NK Agarwal did the prize distribution honors for the above.
The loudest round of applause was reserved for the moment when the names of six students for Embedded Systems profile and three students for VLSI profile for placement with Mindlance Technologies Bengaluru was announced by Neha.
The energy bursting students moved on to the basketball court for late night round of footloose. The day events included Nirmann chapter of BKBIET exhibition of handicraft items by local artisans and also display of models by lead school students of Pilani Jamuna Mishra Academy, CEERI Vidya Mandir, Bal Niketan, Rakesh Academy etc.
For more details see http://www.bkbiet.ac.in/
About BKBIET Pilani: The decade old AICTE approved B K Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pilani established in 2007 with excellent infra structure is one among the most sought after institutions in Rajasthan offering quality technical education at an affordable cost. To encourage the students to embrace global education, the Institute has established in May 2011 BIRD – BKBIET International Relations Division. BKBIET collaborations with foreign universities in France, Thailand, Switzerland and Portugal which facilitate apart from academic links provisions for students to carry out internship and faculty exchanges. BKBIET also has been offering French language course taught by tutor provided by French Embassy. With strong industry bonding, the students of BKBIET have been getting excellent placement opportunities
