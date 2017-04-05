News By Tag
Ares ArgoERP assists clients to cope with new Taiwan labor law revision
The newly passed "one fixed day off and one flexible rest day" law has affected social workers at all levels for work leave, overtime, and salary settlement, the content is extremely complex to be explained. Frank Lin, president of Ares, pointed out that ArgoERP is a system known for high flexibility, it can solve problems of HR, IT, and accountant personnel by merely adjusting system parameter setting and several programming;
The principal of this law amendment contains 4 main parts: canceling seven days off for national holidays, adjusting annual leaves, one fixed day off and one flexible rest day and calculation of overtime hours, and whistleblower protection. The calculation of annual leave and overtime hours can only be calculated more precisely through the system, while reducing the burden of administrative personnel.
Senior consultant Ching Hua Jeng, who is in charge of HR module correction, pointed out that company not only has to adjust annual leave and overtime pay rate calculation according to the law, some enterprises provide benefits better than the benefits of Labor Standard Act, or adopt "year calendar basis" instead of the "individual anniversary basis," all need to confirm with ArgoERP team. When encountering regulation amendments, the ArgoERP consultant team is the best backing for system adjustment.
ArgoERP senior consultant Allen Hsu mentioned that the adjustments of HR system need to clarify the rules and regulations, while the information and accounting departments need to communicate, to avoid payroll calculation errors and control corporate financial expenditure and labor costs more accurately. A considerable amount of time for communication is needed during the system adjustment process, the benefits of application software with maintenance counseling can be maximized to enable the HR system of the organization to keep up with the law revisions swiftly.
To provide clients of Ares the latest and the richest information about the ERP system, ArgoERP team releases the ERP news through Ares e-paper. Besides, the team holds monthly ArgoERP seminars tailored for different needs from departments of accounting and information to that of human resources. The latest curriculum planning would be quarterly announced and timely adjusted according to client requests. The expectation is to enhance the clients' efficiency of resource utilization and to build the most suitable system for enterprise needs.
About ArgoERP
Ares is the only listed ERP software company in Taiwan. ArgoERP modules have underlying architecture applied flexibly and built-in standard functions, so it could be adjusted to fit different characteristics of industries, such as traditional, construction, chemistry, production, and service industry, to improve the business process and the efficiency of overall resource utilization in the most economical way. It is applicable to multi-company, multi-factory, multi-currency, multi-profit center and multi-program management and is sufficient to meet the demand of enterprises in the international competition.
To cope with the policy that the domestic listed companies should adopt IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) accounting system, Ares has launched its IFRS solution. Being the first government-acknowledged ERP supplier, Ares has accumulated many successful IFRS cases. Elastic solutions, including the complete system replacement and the combination of different general ledger systems or reporting tools, are also provided to save human costs, lift operating speed, reduce errors and adjustment range of the statements in the future. The implementation of IFRS corresponding solution could help enterprises not only decrease the affection of the operation side, but enhance more competitiveness for them to seize opportunities. Ares recently won eleven certificates for IFRS from Taiwan's Ministry of Commerce of Taiwan government.
More introduction about ArgoERP：http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/
About Ares
Ares has provided professional services for over 36 years, and is the first Taiwan-based software company to be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Ares is a professional manufacturing management information system provider, with top Manufacturing Execution System (MES) maker for LED industry in Taiwan, and the first government-acknowledged IFRS ERP solution provider. Ares is also the top player of the Taiwan foreign exchange, core banking solutions, and is a SWIFT partner, while being the first Oracle partner in Taiwan. Ares eAresBank is acknowledged by international research institution Gartner, and self-developed ciMes becomes the only Taiwan MES solution acknowledged by Gartner. Ares launched ArgoERP in Thailand with Thai leading software company DataOne Asia of SVOA group, aiming to become the number one ERP in ASEAN markets.
Email：marketing@ares.com.tw
Contact Person： Julia Chen
Tel：886-2-
ArgoERP (http://argoerp.ares.com.tw/
