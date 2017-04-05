News By Tag
Voiceter Pro brings voice-powered Real Estate Search to Google Home
Real Estate Search is free for consumers and easy to use on their Google Home. Home buyers simply ask the Google Assistant to open Real Estate Search and Voiceter Pro's conversational search will guide them through a search for their desired home. Real Estate Search will ask the user a series of questions about their desired location, number of bedrooms and other key home features to help guide them through the search.
Real Estate Search will verbally report the top three matches and then send an email to the user with complete listing details for all results. Home sellers can also utilize Real Estate to help them with their housing needs.
"We are excited to bring our conversational Real Estate Search app to millions of Google Home users," said Miguel Berger, CEO of Voiceter Pro. "Coupled with our Real Estate Skill for Amazon Alexa-powered devices, we are proud to offer consumers an easy way to start the process of home buying, selling and renting on the two leading AI platforms."
"These artificial intelligence devices can do so much more than turn off the lights, and our conversational search approach allows consumers to have a natural conversation to guide them to the product, in this case, a home, that meets their needs," said Berger.
Currently available in select markets across the United States, Voiceter Pro continues to work with innovative real estate professionals to add coverage across the country.
Voiceter Pro, LLC., based on Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa and Google Home. Voiceter Pro is revolutionizing AI-assisted searches in all markets. This search tool has applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs.
View the demo at http://www.voiceterpro.com
For more information, contact:
Miguel Berger, CEO
Voiceter Pro
518-542-5586
miguel@voiceterpro.com
