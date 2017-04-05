News By Tag
Film Festival Names Carlos Bernard (Fox's "24:Legacy) to Review Short Film Contenders
Monthly Digital Online Competition To Be Judged by Actor-Director
Bernard is best known for playing the role of Tony Almeida on Fox TV's "24" and now "24: Legacy," (Mondays, 8/7c) but has developed an impressive directing portfolio over the past year. Bernard has helmed several network series, including "Hawaii Five-0," "Criminal Minds," and "The Inspectors."
St. Lawrence International Film Festival shifts its focus this year to an online-only format highlighting short narrative, documentary and animated films, as well as web series pilots each month exclusively on the Festival's website www.stlawrencefilm.com . Filmmakers can submit their projects at www.filmfreeway.com/
The objective of the new monthly online format is to celebrate and promote emerging and professional filmmakers with the greatest accessibility possible. Official Selections receive promotional laurels, promotion to the Festival's database and on social media. Winning projects each month will be featured on the Festival's Filmmakers to Watch page for the year and promoted to the Festival's list of entertainment industry influencers.
ABOUT St. Lawrence International Film Festival and SLIFF Online
Founded in 2015 with headquarters in Canton, NY, St. Lawrence International Film Festival is an online monthly world-class event established to showcase the best in new short films and web series to a worldwide audience and the entertainment industry at large.
The Festival advisory board is lead by industry notables Sara E. Johnson (Oscar-winning Executive Producer of "Birdman" and "The Hunting Ground"), Mark Valley ("CSI"), Aaron Woolf ("King Corn, Peabody Award-winner)
