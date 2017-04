Film Festival Names Carlos Bernard (Fox's "24:Legacy) to Review Short Film Contenders

Monthly Digital Online Competition To Be Judged by Actor-Director

Carlos Bernard as Tony Almeida in "24: Legacy" (Fox)

Actor and director Carlos Bernard ("24: Legacy," "Hawaii Five-0," "Castle") has been named guest judge for St. Lawrence International Film Festival's April short film and web series competition. Bernard will adjudicate film submissions through the month of April, with Official Selections announced and posted on the festival's website May 1 – 31, 2017. A winning project for the month will be announced June 1.

Bernard is best known for playing the role of Tony Almeida on Fox TV's "24" and now "24: Legacy," (Mondays, 8/7c) but has developed an impressive directing portfolio over the past year. Bernard has helmed several network series, including "Hawaii Five-0," "Criminal Minds," and "The Inspectors."

He is also the writer/director of the short film "Your Father's Daughter" currently available on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes via ShortsTV.

St. Lawrence International Film Festival shifts its focus this year to an online-only format highlighting short narrative, documentary and animated films, as well as web series pilots each month exclusively on the Festival's website www.stlawrencefilm.com . Filmmakers can submit their projects at www.filmfreeway.com/festival/stlawrencefilm 

The objective of the new monthly online format is to celebrate and promote emerging and professional filmmakers with the greatest accessibility possible. Official Selections receive promotional laurels, promotion to the Festival's database and on social media. Winning projects each month will be featured on the Festival's Filmmakers to Watch page for the year and promoted to the Festival's list of entertainment industry influencers.

Founded in 2015 with headquarters in Canton, NY, St. Lawrence International Film Festival is an online monthly world-class event established to showcase the best in new short films and web series to a worldwide audience and the entertainment industry at large.