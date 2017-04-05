News By Tag
Web Active Directory LLC Releases PeoplePlatform 3.6
Web Active Directory, LLC releases a new product version of PeoplePlatform with mapped updates and a framework to create forms and functions to delegate to end-users.
Version 3.6 introduces mapped updates. Mapped Updates allow for changes by and end-users on very simple forms to spawn many changes in the directory under your control via pre-defined mappings and business rules.
Robert Baptist, CTO says "updates will pass through business rules and an output mapping in PeoplePlatform. Hence updates to just a few fields will be able to make lots of changes to users according to rules: move their OU, their groups, etc." He continued, "In that way changes to only one or a few fields (like a user's location) can make many changes in Active Directory according to business rules."
With mapped updates, you can set directory values to be calculated values or as virtually any combination of other inputs.
More than just providing new functionality, v3.6 gives administrators a framework to create their own provisioning and mapped update forms for their end-users—with navigation and role-based security-- without coding or scripting.
This framework manifests in default forms that come with PeoplePlatform v 3.6. These include the ability to clone a single user, move one or more users at a time to an OU that is either input or governed by business rules, delete one or more users, update users by location/title, and reset one or more user's passwords at a time. These forms and functions serve as working examples of what can be created with the framework.
Deprovisioning users become just another special case of mapped updates giving administrators the ability to configure the software to make deprovisioning work the way that they want to. Examples might include moving users to an OU governed by business rules or input by the user, deleting users, disabling users, updating their attributes dynamically, etc.
"In a competitive market like Identity Management, the need to understand technology trends and the needs of the customer is what makes Web Active Directory the leader in developing customer focused software" stated Jean Thompson, Director of Marketing. "Many of our clients look to us for best practices and guidance in making the management of Active Directory as automated and easy as possible. Since we pride ourselves in having a customer-centric culture, we responded accordingly"
Robert Baptist, CTO finished by saying "We want to do more than throw out new directory management features at our customers. We want to provide solutions where you can take our technology and meet your need without having to hire coders to do it. Everybody's deprovisioning process is different. Everybody's directory structure is different. We provide a framework to allow you to solve your specific needs along with good examples with documentation so that you can do it."
About Web Active Directory, LLC
Web Active Directory provides an Identity Management platform web-enabling Active Directory technologies. We provide software and services on premise or in the cloud saving money and time for IT technologists and empowering end-users not to be beholden to them. For more information, please visit: https://www.webactivedirectory.com.
