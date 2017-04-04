Award-Winning Feature Film "Polaris" Returns to Los Angeles

Alicja Bachleda as 'Baran'. © 2016 Polaris Films, LLC

-- On April 24, 2017 at 8:00 p.m., the award-winning feature filmwill screen at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center Cinemark 18 & XD Cinemas - 6081 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045 - as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival, open to the public. Q&A to follow.Polaris is an insightful and suspenseful drama created by American and Persian filmmakers in which a psychologically traumatized war photographer is locked in a desperate struggle to protect her secrets from her husband and escape her inevitable return to the Middle East.At a time when political tensions surrounding U.S. executive orders targeting Iranian immigrants deepen intra-cultural divides and heighten alienation of Persian citizens,offers an intimate look at the impact of complex issues, behind closed doors."Alicja Bachleda skillfully and authentically portrays the silent struggle of Baran, a half-Persian journalist who leaves behind the war-torn countries of the Middle East, only to live in the ongoing aftermath of the trauma. Baran is a shattered, yet fiercely independent woman engaged in a constant struggle for independence and equality.has been awarded top accolades for Best Feature Film at every festival in which it has screened in competition to date.The film stars internally-acclaimed actor Bahram Radanas 'Poorya'; Alicja Bachledaas 'Baran'; and Coby Ryan McLaughlinas 'Daniel'. The cast also includes Elisabeth Röhmas Daniel's wife, 'Christine';and Roya Taymourianas Baran's mother.Written by Naghmeh Samini and Soudabeh Moradian. Directed by Soudabeh Moradian. Produced by Christina Jo'Leigh, p.g.a. A Cinematic Artistry production.Official Site: http://polarismovie.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/polaristhemovieTwitter: https://twitter.com/PolarisTheMovieInstagram: https://instagram.com/polaristhemovie/Hashtag: #PolarisTheMovieAvailable on EventBrite at: