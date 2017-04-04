 
Industry News





Award-Winning Feature Film "Polaris" Returns to Los Angeles

 
 
Alicja Bachleda as 'Baran'. © 2016 Polaris Films, LLC
Alicja Bachleda as 'Baran'. © 2016 Polaris Films, LLC
 
LOS ANGELES - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- On April 24, 2017 at 8:00 p.m., the award-winning feature film Polaris will screen at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center Cinemark 18 & XD Cinemas - 6081 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045 - as part of the Silicon Beach Film Festival, open to the public.  Q&A to follow.

Polaris is an insightful and suspenseful drama created by American and Persian filmmakers in which a psychologically traumatized war photographer is locked in a desperate struggle to protect her secrets from her husband and escape her inevitable return to the Middle East.

At a time when political tensions surrounding U.S. executive orders targeting Iranian immigrants deepen intra-cultural divides and heighten alienation of Persian citizens, Polaris offers an intimate look at the impact of complex issues, behind closed doors.

"Alicja Bachleda skillfully and authentically portrays the silent struggle of Baran, a half-Persian journalist who leaves behind the war-torn countries of the Middle East, only to live in the ongoing aftermath of the trauma.  Baran is a shattered, yet fiercely independent woman engaged in a constant struggle for independence and equality." ~ MovieBlogger.com

Polaris has been awarded top accolades for Best Feature Film at every festival in which it has screened in competition to date.

The film stars internally-acclaimed actor Bahram Radan (Ice Age, The Wooden Bridge) as 'Poorya'; Alicja Bachleda (Ondine, Trade) as 'Baran'; and Coby Ryan McLaughlin (Parenthood, Graceland) as 'Daniel'.  The cast also includes Elisabeth Röhm (Angel, Law & Order, Heroes) as Daniel's wife, 'Christine'; and Roya Taymourian (Women's Prison, The Music Man) as Baran's mother.

Written by Naghmeh Samini and Soudabeh Moradian.  Directed by Soudabeh Moradian.  Produced by Christina Jo'Leigh, p.g.a.  A Cinematic Artistry production.

OFFICIAL TRAILER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3qif2_2A4E



ON THE WEB
Official Site:       http://polarismovie.com/
Facebook:          https://www.facebook.com/polaristhemovie
Twitter:          https://twitter.com/PolarisTheMovie
Instagram:          https://instagram.com/polaristhemovie/
Hashtag:          #PolarisTheMovie

TICKETS  Available on EventBrite at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silicon-beach-film-festival-...

Christina Jo'Leigh
***@cinematicartistry.com
