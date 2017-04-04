News By Tag
Award-Winning Feature Film "Polaris" Returns to Los Angeles
Polaris is an insightful and suspenseful drama created by American and Persian filmmakers in which a psychologically traumatized war photographer is locked in a desperate struggle to protect her secrets from her husband and escape her inevitable return to the Middle East.
At a time when political tensions surrounding U.S. executive orders targeting Iranian immigrants deepen intra-cultural divides and heighten alienation of Persian citizens, Polaris offers an intimate look at the impact of complex issues, behind closed doors.
"Alicja Bachleda skillfully and authentically portrays the silent struggle of Baran, a half-Persian journalist who leaves behind the war-torn countries of the Middle East, only to live in the ongoing aftermath of the trauma. Baran is a shattered, yet fiercely independent woman engaged in a constant struggle for independence and equality." ~ MovieBlogger.com
Polaris has been awarded top accolades for Best Feature Film at every festival in which it has screened in competition to date.
The film stars internally-acclaimed actor Bahram Radan (Ice Age, The Wooden Bridge) as 'Poorya'; Alicja Bachleda (Ondine, Trade) as 'Baran'; and Coby Ryan McLaughlin (Parenthood, Graceland) as 'Daniel'. The cast also includes Elisabeth Röhm (Angel, Law & Order, Heroes) as Daniel's wife, 'Christine';
Written by Naghmeh Samini and Soudabeh Moradian. Directed by Soudabeh Moradian. Produced by Christina Jo'Leigh, p.g.a. A Cinematic Artistry production.
