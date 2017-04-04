Sport and Entertainment Mix on the Atherton Tablelands

From foot stomping music to heart pumping action events, the Atherton Tablelands will provide a stunning backdrop as it brings together the best of sport and entertainment over the coming months.

Undara Rock & Blues.

Tropical Tablelands Tourism chair Michael Trout said the program of events for the first half 2017 was again filled with fun, family friendly entertainment and world class sporting events.Kicking it off will be Kuranda's much loved Easter in the Park Celebration on April 15. Now in its 8year, it will be raining chocolate eggs when this family friendly event gets underway.For music lovers, it's time to put on those cowboy boots and head west to the annual Undara Outback Rock & Blues, as it returns in 2017 with a stellar line up of performances over three days on April 21-23.Moved from its traditional November slot to April 22-23, the Yungaburra Triathlon, supporting Soldier On and Mates for Mates, is also expecting a field of more than 500 competitors to take part in the two-day event.Tropical Tablelands Tourism chair Michael Trout said the Yungaburra Triathlon would provide a great training ground for the Cairns Ironman event in June."Organisers are expecting a strong turnout for this in the lead up to Ironman, particularly with the range of different events from a kids aquathon to enticer, sprint and Olympic distances," he said.In May, it will be all things country as the Historic Village Herberton celebrates the region's colourful history on May 13-14 with Pioneer Weekend. Other events on the calendar include the Great Wheelbarrow Race on May 12-14, the Big Weekend Chillagoe Rodeo on May 12-14, the Rotary FNQ Field Day in Mareeba on May 24-26 and the Dimbulah Lions Festival on May 27-28."There is an event on almost every weekend from now right through to the June school holidays including the Kuranda Roots Festival from June 19-21."This is fantastic for operators on the Atherton Tablelands who are likely to receive a boost as a result of these events in what is typically the quieter shoulder period."Mr Trout said one of the region's highlight events – Christmas in July – was also set to take place on July 27-30, following on from the Mareeba Rodeo Festival on July 1-16.