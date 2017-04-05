BHC Press to publish The Ayala Storme series by Emmie Mears

 
LIVONIA, Mich. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- BHC Press is excited to announce The Ayala Storme series by bestselling author Emmie Mears is scheduled to be published June 26, 2017 under its Indigo fantasy imprint. The four-book series includes Storm in a Teacup, Any Port in a Storm, Taken by Storm, and Eye of the Storm. All four books will be released simultaneously.

The series centers around Mediator Ayala Storme, demon killer by night and PR person by day. In Storm in a Teacup, the first book in the series, we find Ayala Storme's world is happily simple: hellkin bad, norms good. But when a rash of disappearances leads Ayala to discovering a new wave of half-demon, half-human hybrids and one saves her life, Ayala's simple world falls away into one far more dangerous. The horrors she's been raised to face are nothing compared to watching the hells themselves come to—and when the Mediators can't see past their own preconceptions, Ayala is the only one ready to face this storm head on.

Emmie Mears on The Ayala Storme series: "This series has been full of remarkable moments for me, from getting to explore a character whose tenacity and ethics I hope to emulate in my own life to making new friends across the world who found something of themselves in Ayala, Mira, Alamea, Evis, Carrick, and Gryfflet. For as much as Ayala's story is full of blood and death, it's really a story about love and doing what is right, even when what is right is far from what is easy.

"I can't wait to bring Ayala's story to a wider audience, and I hope you'll come with us on this journey."

BHC Press on The Ayala Storme series: "Emmie Mears is a fantastic storyteller. We love this series, and we're really looking forward to helping catapult Ayala Storme to new readers and fantasy/action book lovers. It's always exciting when you get to work with a fun female role model. Ayala Storme is someone we'd love to sit down and have coffee with—not to mention she's a must for our zombie apocalypse team."

For more information on Emmie Mears, The Ayala Storme series, and BHC Press, visit http://www.bhcpress.com.

Contact
Joni Firestone
***@bhcpress.com
Source:
Email:***@bhcpress.com Email Verified
Tags:New Fantasy Book Series, Female Heroes, BHC Press
Industry:Publishing
Location:Livonia - Michigan - United States
Subject:Features
