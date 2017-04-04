News By Tag
Communications Skills HK Announces Launch of Breakthrough Presentations Course Aimed at Executives
In exciting news Communication Skills Hong Kong, well known and respected for their work in executive coaching, are now offering a special course designed to help executives and senior managers develop powerful Business Presentation skills.
"We are extremely pleased about this new course, and we are certain that every executives and senior managers that take this program will be able to skyrocket their Presentation & Public Speaking Skills to the next level," commented Ian Nock, the company's Director of Training. "And the doors this can open to career advancement are really quite clear."
According to Communication Skills Hong Kong, some of the very important topics covered in the in-dept course include highlights like: how to set objectives for a presentation;
The course is available in a one day eight hour session or spread out over four two hour classes. It can be delivered to a client's location in Hong Kong or be taught at the offices of Communication Skills Hong Kong at their training center in Wanchai.
Early reviews of the course have been completely positive.
Michael M., from Hong Kong, said, "I feel much better about doing live presentations now after taking the Breakthrough Presentations course from Communication Skills. Before I was really completely lost, now I have a focus and plan and people react very well to my presentations."
About Communication Skills
Communication Skills is an executive coaching firm in Hong Kong that helps executives to boost their ability to communicate effectively with colleagues across cultures. The Communication Skills team provides personalized executive communication skills coaching to extend soft skills abilities including Business Presentations and enhance confidence. They offer practical, work-centered communication courses for senior executives and newly promoted managers working in, or with, multinational corporations.
Learn more about Communication Skills at www.communicationskills.hk
Media Contact
Communication Skills Hong Kong
***@communicationskills.hk
