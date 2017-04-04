Gender Police Are On The Prowl

Are Fairy Tales Really Gender Biased Or Just Good Stories for Children?

-- What is a Fairy Story?The English Oxford living Dictionary defines it as a children's tale about magical and imaginary beings and lands (https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/fairy_story).The stories that have been headlined are Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Rapunzel all of which appear in a collection of old folklore stories, collected and initially published and revised many times during the 19century under the title of "Kinder und Hausmärchen"by theBrothers Grimm. The stories, whilst ostensibly collected in Germany and Scandinavia, appear to have their origins and themes embedded in folklore all over the world, very multi-cultural. The collection of stories is better known to English speaking people as "Grimms' Fairy Tales" and has been published in many other languages.Do children really sit around discussing fairy tales and their gender bias? Not the ones I have come across. What do they do? They usually pretend to be some character and change the story to suit themselves. Whether it is their toys who are the characters or their friends, the story outcome is not gender bias, it is their imagination developing a story to suit their playmates. This imagineering appears to be hard for some adults to comprehend. If Fairy Tales were a load of rubbish, they would have died out years ago. The reason they survive is because they meet with approval from the family members involved.Children are not sexual beings but they are naturally curious. Allow children do their own thing and most adults would either be blushing with embarrassment or reminisce about their own childhood and its memories.Should parents impose their morals on their children?Societies, in general, say 'Yes.' It is for parents to decide and society will judge them. It is not for some researchers promoting their ideology based on their limited population study.Why should a minority of censorial killjoys get to stomp all over what people obviously like? Should we adopt the Dukiesland rule of change to curtail this minority of politically correct chauvinists?The Dukiesland model:"… the rule of change, whereby eighty percent of the voting population had to freely vote and over fifty percent of the total electorate had to be in favour of the change, being introduced."Given this modelling, I doubt if Political Correctness would have ever got air time except in the social media. Please, do not confuse social media with being sociable. They are not necessarily the same.Dukiesland is a fictional country that can be discovered in Don Langdon's novel "Pre Dot Blue Moon" which is a politically incorrect sci-fi comedy set somewhere in space and time. The non-human Skuide have been conned into helping a planet's inhabitants but they are not told for what purpose, so they make up their own rules, well guidelines, or possibly something a little looser. Take a look at how they deal with love, patriotism and drugs.The e-book and paperback edition can be found on Amazon:About Don LangdonDon Langdon was born in England and has lived in Australia for over thirty years.Since graduating from university he has lived on three continents and spent a quarter of the last three decades travelling on business covering four continents. However, he is at pains to point out that he has not fashioned any of the characters he has written about on any single living soul.Contact:Don Langdonfirstnamelastnamefortyfour at yahoodotcomdotau