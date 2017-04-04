 
Industry News





California Hall of Fame Football Coach Larry Reisbig Passes Away

Statement from Family as former Head Football Coach Larry Reisbig leaves a legacy at Long Beach State, Long Beach City College, Pasadena City College & College of The Canyons
 
 
Coach Larry Reisbig
Coach Larry Reisbig
 
LOS ANGELES - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Coach Larry Reisbig (12/6/39 - 4/10/17)

(Head Football Coach - Long Beach State, Long Beach City College, Pasadena City College, College of The Canyons)

It is with great sadness and pride that we confirm the passing of Coach Larry Reisbig on April 10th, 2017.  He went peacefully in Newport Beach, CA., with tremendous family support and love.

Reisbig retired as head coach of the LBCC football team following the 2002 season and left as the college's all-time winningest coach.  In 11 seasons, he compiled an overall record of 83-34-1 (.707 winning percentage). Nine of his 11 teams had winning seasons and eight of his squads qualified for postseason bowl games. His Vikings won six Mission Conference championships while his 1995 squad compiled an undefeated 11-0 record on its way to winning a NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP. Reisbig was named Mission Conference coach of the year six times as well as state coach of the year in 1995. He was inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006. Reisbig also served as men's athletic director at LBCC from 2003-10.

Reisbig is a native of Los Angeles. He made first team All-City playing football at Van Nuys High School in the late 1950s and college football at Washington State University in the early 1960s.   He went on to head coach for College of The Canyons, Pasadena City College, Long Beach City College and Long Beach State University.

Coach Reisbig is survived by his loving wife of 58 years of marriage, Patty...his son Mike and daughter Stephanie Anne, with 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

The family thanks everyone for their incredible love and support over the years.

Mike Reisbig

http://www.lbccvikings.com/hallofchampions/2010/reisbig_l...

Family Contact: Rob Christie (818) 326-3725

or

Randy Totorp

Director of Athletics

Long Beach City College

562.938.4239 Office

Media Contact
Rob Christie
Rob@RoboRecords.net
3233756376
***@yahoo.com
Source:Family Statement
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
