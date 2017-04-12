Monroe County Friends of Animals fundraising gala date and theme set

Theme of the gala is "Faces of Rescue." Date and time May 19, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Tellico Village Yacht Club.

-- Susan Kimball, Chair for the upcoming Monroe County Friends of Animals (MCFA) Gala announced today, "That final plans are set for this year's Gala which will be held on May 19th at theTellico Village Yacht Club from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m."Per Kimball, the theme of the Gala is "Faces of Rescue," and we plan to have lots of fun. Our activities will include a champagne welcome, cash happy hour bar, pianist, dinner, and a live auction and a silent auction. We have some incredible auction items."For tickets or information call Susan Kimball at 248-534-0340Funds raised from the Gala go to support the activities of the Monroe County Friends of Animals which include: Assisting in the funding for the care of the animals at the Monroe County Animal Shelter, Barn Cats, 2nd Chance Pals, Food Pantry, Microchip Now, Pets for Patriots, SNAP, and Sponsor A Rescue.Through its various activities Monroe County Friends of Animals has helped save the lives of more than 22,000 animals through rescue and adoption efforts. In addition, it has been instrumental in reducing the euthanasia rate of adoptable animals in Monroe County from over 60 percent to around 4 percent.The Gala is one of the major fund raising events of the year. Other major sources of funding include donations and proceeds from the organization's thrift store which is in Madisonville, TN, donations and grants, and other special activities such as roadblocks.MCFA is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with 501(c) (3) status located in Monroe County, Tennessee. This group was created in 2004 by concerned citizens who recognized a dire need existing throughout the county for animal welfare. They consulted with the County's governing body and entered into negotiations with the Monroe County government. This led to the formation of a county-run animal shelter, which was approved by a narrow commission vote at the end of 2004.The main thrust of MCFA's mission is to support the Monroe County Animal Shelter both monetarily in animal rescue efforts and with hands-on assistance in the shelter. In addition, MCFA provides other community services through its volunteers' network.MCFA agreed to supplement the County shelter with additional funds, in-kind donations and volunteer resources to meet the daily requirements of supplies, medications and food. It provides tremendous enhancements to the shelter using its volunteer-staffed programs and initiatives. In addition to hands-on animal care and training at the shelter, MCFA takes educational programs into the schools, provides spay and neuter vouchers to local low-income pet owners (through its partnership with Spay Neuter Assistance for Pets [SNAP]) and promotes public awareness throughout the community. Today, MCFA consists of approximately 175 members, approximately 60 volunteers and a volunteer nine-member Board of Directors. It has no paid staff.