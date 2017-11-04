News By Tag
Hulu Presents, "Dimension 404" Episode 4: Polybius Featuring KEN FOREE, Premiering 4/11/2017
Really impressed with the Creator/Writer/
In the darkest depths of cyberspace, there is another world. A lost dimension, home to wonders unseen, terrors unspeakable, and stories unlike any ever told. 'Dimension 404' is a science fiction anthology that explores the wonders — and terrors — of our digital age. From outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure, each episode tells a weird and wild sci-fi tale where the twist ending…is just the beginning.
The six episode anthology series "draws inspiration from the internet's notorious '404' error code and aims to evoke the feeling of wandering onto the weird side of the web at 3 a.m., stumbling upon stories that cannot be explained in the world as we know it.
