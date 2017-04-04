News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BluHorn® Solutions is now integrated with comScore
"Having comScore data directly integrated in our media buying software makes the whole process so much faster," said Courtney Nichols, vice president of client relations for BluHorn. "The data will be loaded directly into the worksheets. Clients no longer have to get the data somewhere else and input manually, saving a lot of time and effort for our clients."
BluHorn provides media buyers with a user-friendly interface that works well across all media types. It allows media buyers to organize, analyze and communicate media buys for television, cable, radio, outdoor, print and digital campaigns. Through the software, buyers can email insertion orders with just one click. BluHorn worksheets also allow multiple vendors in each category, and summaries update after each keystroke in real-time. It was designed by media buyers to make buying more intelligent and efficient.
To learn more about how clients can take advantage of comScore data directly within the BluHorn media buying platform, please contact us at www.bluhorn.com.
About BluHorn Solutions
BluHorn SOLUTIONS® is a web-based media buying software program accessible from any device. It is designed to organize, schedule and report media buys, whether for broadcast television, cable television, radio, outdoor, print or digital media. The software, which was created by media buyers for media buyers, was developed with the input of more than 50 small to midsize advertising, marketing and digital media firms throughout the United States. For more information on BluHorn, visit www.bluhorn.com.
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse