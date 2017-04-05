News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Anastasia's River Announces A Website Name Change
Anastasia's River announces a new website domain name which features their brand name.
Along with a new name, Anastasia River's new website also has several other new features. Some of these include a more user-friendly platform for both mobile and desktop users, as well as quicker loading pages and images.
"We know the importance of branding." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "When we first created our website, we just had our company name: LW Retail LLC, so we went with that. But, after finding a direction we came up with the brand name of Anastasia's River, which is a combination of our middle names. We thought it was a good idea to change the name of the website sooner rather than later."
Anastasia River's website still has the same pages and product information as the old website. In fact, for the first several months the old domain name will still be redirected to the new domain http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
About Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/
Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse