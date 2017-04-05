 
News By Tag
* Website
* Small Business
* Back Brace
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oklahoma City
  Oklahoma
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Anastasia's River Announces A Website Name Change

Anastasia's River announces a new website domain name which features their brand name.
 
 
Anastasia's River
Anastasia's River
OKLAHOMA CITY - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Earlier this month, Anastasia's River released a new website domain name. Their old website was LW-Retail.com which included their company name. Their new website is http://www.anastasiasriver.com/ which includes their new brand name.

Along with a new name, Anastasia River's new website also has several other new features. Some of these include  a more user-friendly platform for both mobile and desktop users,  as well as quicker loading pages and images.

"We know the importance of branding." said Laura Wall, owner of Anastasia's River. "When we first created our website, we just had our company name: LW Retail LLC, so we went with that. But, after finding a direction we came up with the brand name of Anastasia's River, which is a combination of our middle names. We thought it was a good idea to change the name of the website sooner rather than later."

Anastasia River's website still has the same pages and product information as the old website. In fact, for the first several months the old domain name will still be redirected to the new domain http://www.anastasiasriver.com/ .

About Anastasia's River

Anastasia's River  is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.anastasiasriver.com/about.

Contact
Laura Wall
Owner/Manager
***@lw-retail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lw-retail.com Email Verified
Tags:Website, Small Business, Back Brace
Industry:Internet
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LW Retail News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share