Ashley Addiction Treatment honors CEO of New Directions for Women

Contact

Sara Johnston, HKA Marketing Communications

***@hkamarcom.com Sara Johnston, HKA Marketing Communications

End

-- Renowned Ashley Addiction Treatment (AAT) will honor Rebecca (Becky) Flood, CEO of New Directions for Women (NDFW), at its 10anniversary Mae Abraham Luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore on Wednesday, May 17. The prestigious event is held each year in recognition of Mae Abraham, who co-founded Ashley Addiction Treatment (previously named Father Martin's Ashley) in 1983 with Father Joseph C. Martin, S.S."We're absolutely thrilled to honor Becky for her decades of service in the addiction treatment field," said Martha Meehan-Cohen, Director of Development and Alumni Services at Ashley. "Like our co-founder, Mae Abraham, Becky has dedicated her life to breaking down the sigma of drug and alcohol addiction while making quality treatment available to more women in need. Her impact on the lives of countless women and their families is immeasurable and we are so grateful for the opportunity to acknowledge her here today!""I am extremely grateful to be honored by an organization for which I have such great respect. Father Martin influenced my personal journey of recovery many years ago, so this is very special," said Flood. "I am humbled that the work I do continues to be recognized. It's a blessing to help heal generations of women and their families recovering from the devastating effects of addiction."Flood will be honored for her vision and work as a national ambassador for recovery and the advancement of women. In her nearly four decades of experience in the addiction treatment field, she has made great strides for the women-only addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, Calif., one of the few in the country treating pregnant women and mothers with children. In addition to her current role of 13 years as New Directions CEO, and earlier as Vice President of Treatment Services at Seabrook House in New Jersey, Flood donates much of her time to other industry-related endeavors. She provides training for nonprofits at national conferences as a Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities surveyor and serves on multiple international, national and local boards with a mission of serving their communities.The annual luncheon raises awareness about unique issues facing women struggling with addiction. Emceed by acclaimed author Susan Cheever, all proceeds raised will support the Mae Abraham Legacy Fund for women's treatment scholarships, programming initiatives and a new center at Ashley's Havre de Grace Campus. United in their mission, NDFW and ATT continue to work in unison as care partners, providing recourses for their patients and breaking down the stigma existing around the chronic, fatal, incurable disease of addiction.# # #New Directions for Women (NDFW) is a world-renowned, exclusively female, private drug and alcohol rehab program providing social model residential addiction treatment services for women of all ages, including pregnant women, women with children, women who have relapsed, had prior treatments and suffer from a co-existing disorder. Nestled on a three-acre campus in Costa Mesa, California, the state- licensed and certified, award-winning facility is proud of its very high recovery rate. NDFW accepts most insurances and has partial scholarship opportunities available for those who need financial assistance. For more information, please call 800.939.6636 or visit www.newdirectionsforwomen.org.Ashley Addiction Treatment (Ashley) is a nationally recognized leader in the integrated, evidence-based treatment of substance-use disorders. Ashley's expert staff implements a comprehensive program for patients that integrates a full spectrum of medical, clinical and holistic treatment methods. Ashley's driving principle – "everything for recovery because recovery is everything" – reinforces its timeless mission to heal each individual with respect and dignity, and reflects its ongoing commitment to meet new challenges. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a division of Ashley Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Ashley has treated nearly 40,000 patients since its inception in 1983. Ashley's expansive offerings include inpatient as well as outpatient treatment, sobriety enrichment, community outreach, family and children's education and specialty programs. For more information, please visit www.ashleytreatment.org.