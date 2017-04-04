News By Tag
"Echoes of Tattered Tongues" Wins Gold in Prestigious Benjamin Franklin Awards
"Echoes of Tattered Tongues: Memory Unfolded" was named the winner of the Gold Award for Poetry in the 2017 Benjamin Franklin Awards.
The announcement came in a ceremony held in Portland, Oregon, the evening of Friday, April 7, 2017. Now in its 29th year, the Benjamin Franklin Award, sponsored by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), is the premier awards competition in independent publishing. There were nearly 1,400 entries this year, which were winnowed down to three or four finalists in each category—from these, one winner was chosen by the team of judges.
In this major tour de force, author John Z. Guzlowski traces the arc of one of the millions of immigrant families of America, in this case, survivors of the maelstrom of World War II.
Publishers Weekly describes the book as "gut-wrenching, narrative lyric poems," and Foreword Reviews called it a "devastating, one-of-a-kind collection."
Kelly Cherry, Poet Laureate of Virginia (2010–2012)
Using an innovative weave of poetry and prose, Guzlowski unfolds the story of his own family backwards through time. His parents, young Christian Poles, were taken by Germans to work as slave laborers in German concentration camps, and barely survived. The author and his sister were born in refugee camps in Germany after the war. The family was finally able to immigrate to the United States in 1951 as Displaced Persons, and settled in an immigrant neighborhood in Chicago.
"It was a tough neighborhood, where I grew up, and our lives were hard," Guzlowski writes in his Preface. "America then—like now—didn't much want to see a lot of immigrants coming over and taking American jobs, sharing apartments with two or three other immigrant families, getting into the kinds of trouble immigrants get into. We were regarded as Polacks—dirty, dumb, lazy, dishonest, immoral, licentious, drunken Polacks. I felt hobbled by being a DP, Displaced Person. It was hard karma."
To learn more: http://www.polandww2.com/
"I'm sorry I was not able to be at the awards ceremony," Guzlowski said when contacted at his home in Lynchburg, Virginia. "Because of the three-hour time difference, I didn't see the text from my publisher Terry Tegnazian that we'd won, until Saturday morning. My wife and I opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate!"
"We are very excited that Echoes of Tattered Tongues has won the Gold Award for Poetry in the 2017 Ben Franklin Awards," said Aquila Polonica president Terry Tegnazian, who attended the award ceremony and gave a brief acceptance speech. "This is a haunting look at a virtually unknown aspect of World War II, with impacts that echo through generations and reflections relevant to today's refugee situation. Guzlowski's writing, with its powerful imagery, will stay with you long after you close the book."
About John Guzlowski: Guzlowski is Professor Emeritus of English Literature at Eastern Illinois University, and currently lives in Lynchburg, Virginia. He received his B.A. in English Literature from the University of Illinois, and his M.A. and Ph.D. in English from Purdue University.
Over a writing career that spans more than 40 years, Guzlowski has amassed a significant body of published work in a wide range of genres: poetry, prose, literary criticism, reviews, fiction and nonfiction. His work has appeared in numerous national journals and anthologies, and in four prior books. Guzlowski's work has garnered high praise, including from Nobel Laureate Czesław Miłosz, who called Guzlowski's poetry "exceptional."
Aquila Polonica Publishing, http://www.polandww2.com, is an award-winning independent publisher based in Los Angeles, specializing in publishing the Polish WWII experience in English. The company is a member of the Association of American Publishers (AAP) and the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA). Aquila Polonica's titles are distributed to the trade in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand by National Book Network, www.nbnbooks.com, and are available from fine bookstores, online retailers, and all major wholesalers.
