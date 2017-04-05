Country(s)
Habbas & Associates and Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer Representing Family of Victim Likely Killed by VTA Bus
SAN JOSE, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Omar Habbas of Habbas & Associates will be partnering with Attorney Steven J. Brewer of Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer to represent the family of a local man who was likely killed by a VTA bus. The incident, which occurred on March 23rd, 2017, happened along lite-rail tracks near North First Street and Hawthorne Way in San Jose.
The case has gained considerable attention for the lack of official information following the incident, including whether or not a VTA bus was involved. The deceased victim was found with no bus or witnesses around. Initially, San Jose police suspected that the death resulted from a hit-and-run accident. As the investigation has unfolded, investigators have stated there is a "strong possibility"
While authorities have still not officially implicated the VTA bus as being involved, they are further investigating reports that the retiree was killed by a VTA bus after de-boarded the bus implicated in the incident. Investigators are still awaiting test results of physical evidence from the scene and the bus, as well as other leads that can confirm the details of what happened.
While authorities have kept the victim's family and the public in the dark as they sought to confirm the story, VTA officials did announce that a bus driver potentially involved in the incident was placed on administrative leave pending a mandatory drug and alcohol screening test per Federal Transit Administration post-incident protocol.
The lack of information in this case has raised questions over whether the bus driver knew that an accident and injury occurred, but failed to render aid. It also raises questions regarding whether the VTA knew the bus was involved in the accident in the initial stages of the investigation. Physical evidence will be critical in determining what happened.
Given the unusual circumstances involved in this tragic accident, as well as the lack of witnesses, our legal team at Habbas & Associates and Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer will be working tirelessly to conduct independent investigations into the incident and the bus driver involved. We intend to fully protect our clients' rights during these difficult times and help them navigate the legal pathways for holding the responsible party fully accountable.
Anyone with information concerning this event or witnesses who may have seen the accident should contact Omar Habbas of the Habbas Law Firm at 408-278-0480, pangelina@habbaslaw.com, or http://www.habbaslaw.com/
