Infrastructure and Disruptive Technology Gamechanger for SA's Economy
The government is investing $12.1 billion on public infrastructure projects this year with the City of Adelaide undertaking a number of infrastructure, public transport and expansion projects that will increase the liveability of the city.
Major new projects underway include the Adelaide Airport expansion, implementing driverless car technology and creating a 10 Gigabit City Network for Adelaide.
The Adelaide Airport will be revitalised with a $50 million, 165-room hotel expansion, creating approximately 350 jobs during construction. The seven-storey development is one among several expansions planned for the airport as detailed in an airport masterplan released in 2014. By 2044 the terminal's size is expected to triple and several multistorey office buildings are to be added in a new business area. These developments will further enhance Adelaide Airport's standing as a major infrastructure and economic asset in South Australia.
Driverless car technology could transform the South Australian economy in the wake of a break from traditional car manufacturing, with the state government set to invest $10 million in grants on the technology over the next three years. This boost hopes to attract researchers and manufacturers, creating extra incentives for autonomous technology producers to bring their business to Adelaide.
To facilitate the rise of rapidly growing disruptive technology, South Australia has enabled driverless vehicle trials earlier this year through new road laws. With the industry expected to be worth $90 billion globally by 2030, driverless cars are expected to deliver huge benefits to South Australia's roads and economy.
Adelaide will offer ultra-fast internet speeds of up to 10-gigabits-
The ambitious plan envisions Adelaide as a playground for entrepreneurs and innovator, who will drive economic expansion, create new employment opportunities and futureproof South Australia against the rapid onslaught of changes in an ever evolving shared economy.
With South Australia shaping up as a site of grand scale projects in years to come, the 10th Annual South Australian Major Projects Conference (http://www.saconference.com.au/
