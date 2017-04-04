ContractorSURGE Tackles the Changing Landscape of Contractor Marketing Digital Marketing Agency, ContractorSURGE, helps home improvement companies and professional contractors grow their business using the internet as a problem-solving tool ANAHEIM, Calif. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Written by Jason Lowder, Owner, ContractorSURGE



The increase in the use of the internet by potential and existing customers has made it imperative for businesses to build a strong online presence. However, contracting companies and home service related professionals have often struggled to harness the benefits inherent in having a strong online presence.



ContractorSURGE provides a wide range of digital marketing services such as Search Engine Optimization (



"What many contractors, service based professionals and even other general marketing agencies fail to understand is the customer journey." Says Jason Lowder, owner of ContractorSURGE Marketing.



"One of my main goals when working with clients is not just to market their service but to educate them about the different pieces of the puzzle."



"The general consensus for many businesses is that by ranking higher in search engines like Google, they will generate more leads through their website. That's what they're told results in more business. However, they don't realize that it is only half the battle. For that reason we don't just focus on our client's websites but on their other web properties as well."



This mentality has become more apparent with the increased exposure to Home Service focused review sites and directories like Home Advisor, Houzz, Angie's List, Thumbtack and Porch. Recently, changes to Google's algorithm have made it that much more important to have a great optimized profile on all of these because they receive such high amounts of exposure in Google.



In addition to doing SEO for contractors, ContractorSURGE also specializes in reputation management. Combining lead generation, traffic generation and a great reputation ensures results for contractors and increased business.



Other services provided by ContractorSurge include social media marketing and branding, allowing licensed professional contractors increased exposure and reach for their target audience.



About ContractorSURGE



ContractorSURGE is a leading digital marketing service provider that specializes in providing online marketing services to licensed professional contractors and businesses. The increased competition in the industry has led to the need for businesses to embrace the 21st century way of doing business, with the Internet being at the forefront of this development.



The internet provides a platform for businesses regardless of their size or location, to reach a broader audience and with a team of professional digital marketers creates positive ROI.



