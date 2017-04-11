News By Tag
World Champions, Reality Stars and Millennials Join NJ Hero to Knockout Bullying
A diverse group of celebrities are coming together to promote advocacy, unity, awareness, education and intervention to help preserve the lives of our youth.
The 'Unite to Knockout Bullying' event on April 20th at the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan NJ, supports BULLYING...We're Kickin' It, a 501c3 (nonprofit) headquartered in Monmouth County; has a very diverse celebrity line up, intended to reach as many families and students as possible. Supporters include former boxing champion Ray Mercer, two time boxing champion Riddick Bowe, heavyweight Gerry Cooney, Super Bowl champion Plaxico Burress, UFC athletes, musicians, reality stars from Bachelor in Paradise, celebrity chefs of Hell's Kitchen and many others. Former Miss NJ Teen USA Erica Szymanski is the keynote speaker, sharing the podium with legendary actor Hank Garrett. Boxing icon Mike Tyson, who has a scheduling conflict, is sending a donation and a video message.
"Coming together with so many individuals from different (celebrity) arenas, is an honor that will allow Kickin' It to reach countless students and families." ~former heavyweight boxing champion Ray Mercer
"Bullying is a huge issue that needs to be recognized by everyone, it not only happens in schools but in all areas of life." ~NY Giant Super Bowl Champion Plaxico Burress
Kickin' It has a unique and effective approach designed to enhance students' lives by improving the overall school and social climate, providing schools with programs to create peaceful classrooms, in-service workshops and projects to keep the antibullying message present throughout the year.
But, that is only one component of this diverse organization. In addition to providing literature, programs and resources to schools across the country, the organization created the Kickin' It Kids AntiBullying and Leadership Center; with an all-encompassing engaging approach designed for children ages two through college.
The Center provides anti-bullying and leadership training directly for the youth themselves; having them identify the right and wrong of situations and the detrimental effects it can have, if they contribute or do nothing. Kickin' It provides children with the tools and strategies to intervene, to be accountable, to take ownership and responsibility of their own actions and make them aware of how their actions impact others.
The student led organization, encourages them to stop negative behavior without yielding to peer pressure, inspiring them to be heroes to themselves and others. The goal of this effective method of educating children to positively express and resolve interpersonal problems; empowering and inspiring children to overcome bullying and negative obstacles is so can freely develop into their own unique selves and that will help create a more tolerant and kinder society.
"Bullying acts may be similar but every child is different, we have to have an approach that will engage and strengthen every individual child." ~Mercer
Another notable supporter, Alan Goldberg a master of martial arts and inductee in over 26 Halls of Fame states "Being in Martial Arts for over 50 years I have come to realize that Bullying has brought many children through the door which always brought a feeling of concern. Kickin It empowers kids to be strong, to feel good about themselves, teaching them self-worth to and not let bullying hold them back" ~Goldberg
The founder of this unique and effective organization, GinaMarie Raimondo is the 40th New Jersey Hero, inspired by New Jersey's first lady, Mary Pat Christie. NJH operates to encourage, recognize, and support the tireless efforts of unsung heroes that help to improve the lives and communities within NJ.
"Bullying is personal, it takes many forms and for some can occur on a daily basis; taking one approach or focusing on one aspect of bullying will not effectively have the impact needed to help preserve the lives of our youth." ~Raimondo
To support Kickin' It please contact: office@WereKickinIt.org
ABOUT: BULLYING...We're Kickin' It a 501c3 nat'l not-profit designed to reduce bullying behavior, improve the overall school and social climate, providing youth with the strategies to balance self-confidence, take responsibility of their own actions and positively intervene to help another. Kickin It delivers services through preschool programs, afterschool workshops, summer camps, guardian workshops, mentoring and peer leadership. Children are taught life skills, character education, respectful social behaviors, tolerance, acceptance, accountability, cultural and diversity appreciation;
