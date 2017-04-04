News By Tag
Australia's top insurance brokers revealed
28 Individuals have just been recognized in a list of the best-performing insurance brokers in the country.
Recent events have reminded us the importance of having the right policy in place when disaster strikes. In times like this, consumers need to be better informed on which policy to use, and what better way to do that than to seek professional help?
For the fifth consecutive year, Insurance Business has set out to find the insurance brokers at the top of their game – fine examples of the enormous value the sector provides to the wider community. With rankings based on a comprehensive set of criteria, the insurance brokers included on this list are recognised to have impressed clients and the industry as whole, making them the best go-to advisers for every customer needs.
"The expertise that brokers offer the wider community remains as important as ever before, and it is our privilege to have the opportunity to recognise them," said Insurance Business editor Tim Garratt. "These are the high-achievers from across the country who are passionate about the industry they serve and remain committed to sourcing the best risk transfer solutions for their clients, so you know you're in good hands."
The full report is available in 6.02 of Insurance Business, out now. The list is also available online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/
Insurance Business provides a unique offering in the insurance space as an aspirational business magazine featuring a series of industry reports that recognise the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry. The bi-monthly magazine is supported by an online industry hub offering daily news and business intelligence via a website and daily e-newsletter.
