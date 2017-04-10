News By Tag
Hollywood Riviera Studios Takes Home a Torrance Advantage Award
"I am overwhelmingly honored to receive this award from the City of Torrance," said Rolando Nichols, CEO of Hollywood Riviera Studios. I am completely aware that it takes a hard-working and dedicated team to elevate a business to great success and that includes crew, staff and the support of a wonderful city."
The Torrance Advantage Awards have been honoring local businesses for their innovative economic development strategies since 2006. Hollywood Riviera Studios is among the community leaders recognized for their efforts with the city of Torrance in 2016.
About Hollywood Riviera Studios:
Hollywood Riviera Studios is a production facility providing sound stages, green screens, control rooms, and production services for the entertainment community. In addition, the HRS Mobile Division provides trucks, equipment and crews for multi camera production of sporting events, live events and concerts.
