Hollywood Riviera Studios Takes Home a Torrance Advantage Award

-- Hollywood Riviera Studios was presented the Enriching the Community Award at the 10annual Torrance Advantage Awards held at the Del Amo Crossing office complex. The winners received a Torrance Advantage Award crystal trophy, a letter signed by the Mayor of Torrance, and $200 to help with operating expenses. The Enriching the Community Award recognized Hollywood Riviera Studios for their excellence in contributing to the interest of Torrance through the increase in revenue and tax base."I am overwhelmingly honored to receive this award from the City of Torrance," said Rolando Nichols, CEO of Hollywood Riviera Studios. I am completely aware that it takes a hard-working and dedicated team to elevate a business to great success and that includes crew, staff and the support of a wonderful city."The Torrance Advantage Awards have been honoring local businesses for their innovative economic development strategies since 2006. Hollywood Riviera Studios is among the community leaders recognized for their efforts with the city of Torrance in 2016.Hollywood Riviera Studios is a production facility providing sound stages, green screens, control rooms, and production services for the entertainment community. In addition, the HRS Mobile Division provides trucks, equipment and crews for multi camera production of sporting events, live events and concerts.