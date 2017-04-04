 
Industry News





Join Tsiyon Road Ministry This Passover

Tsiyon Road Ministry will be hosting a special radio live stream for listeners worldwide to tune-in to on Passover evening. This live event will include a brief intro, a clip, and a special live presentation to be aired on Tsiyon Road Radio.
 
 
JERUSALEM, Israel - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tsiyon Road Ministry has announced that they will be doing a special live event for Passover on April 11th 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Passover event will be broadcast live over the Tsiyon Road Radio Station. Tsiyon Partners can also log-in to the Tsiyon Tabernacle website and watch the live video stream.

Tsiyon Road Ministries would like to invite anyone who is looking for fellowship, or may be alone this Passover, to come tune-in and join them in partaking of the elements together. The elements are the bread and wine mentioned in 1 Corinthians 11 that the disciples partook of with Yeshua. Listeners can hold their own Passover meal alongside the live event at Tsiyon Headquarters and listen to the special presentation delivered by a Tsiyon Partner over the Tsiyon Road Radio station.

"I think a lot of people who are alone or have no family or believers in their area would like to participate in the Passover event because it's live so it's really joining in fellowship to partake together." said a Tsiyon Volunteer.


Listeners can tune-in at http://tsiyon.org/ or existing Tsiyon Partners can log-in at the official Tsiyon Tabernacle website to watch the live stream event.

Source:Tsiyon Road Radio
