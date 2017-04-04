News By Tag
Mark Spain Real Estate Increases its Southern Metro Atlanta Presence by Opening Stockbridge Office
Today, Mark Spain Real Estate opened its second office in metro Atlanta and third office overall in Georgia.
"We couldn't be more excited to officially open our first southside location. The southside of metro Atlanta is an area we were already serving and we knew we needed an office to continue growing in that market," explained Mark Spain Real Estate President John Makarewicz. "We chose Stockbridge due to the office space options, proximity to our current book of business and closeness to McDonough, Jonesboro, Conyers and other markets we serve."
Though based in Alpharetta, the Mark Spain Real Estate team of agents has sold houses in all 14 counties that make up metro Atlanta. With 1,842 closings last year alone, they averaged more than five homes sold per day. In 2016, Makarewicz summarized, the southern metro Atlanta counties, also known as the Southern Crescent, accounted for nearly 50 percent of the firm's business. This was a significant increase over the previous year and the time had come to open an office base there to continue developing that region.
The Henry County office is equipped to handle 30 agents. At its opening on April 10, 2017, it has 12 real estate agents ready to serve the area. In 2016—the year Mark Spain took his nationally recognized team independent—
The firm's growth over the last year has not gone unnoticed. Mark Spain Real Estate was just honored by the Atlanta Business Chronicle with the Pacesetter Award. This award annually honors Atlanta's top 100 fastest-growing privately held companies with a track record for taking their business to the next level.
The new Mark Spain Real Estate office in Stockbridge is located at 352 Corporate Center Court. To learn more about the company or the active metro Atlanta and Athens real estate markets, call 770-886-9000 or visit www.markspain.com. The Mark Spain Real Estate app is also available as a free download at app.markspain.com.
About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE)
MSRE is a leading, Georgia based, independent real estate firm. Prior to forming the company in January 2016, Mark Spain and his team were annually the No. 1 large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 25 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. In 2016, MSRE achieved 1,842 home sales for total gross sales of $443 million. This was over 600 homes more than the team's total closings in 2015. Gross sales also sharply increased by $160 million, year-over-year. In 2016, Mark Spain surpassed $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career while heading his namesake brokerage. In addition, his firm became the No. 1 most reviewed on Zillow in the entire United States.
MSRE was just recently honored as one of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Top Places to Work. This award joins a growing list of accolades for Mark Spain Real Estate, including an Atlanta Business Chronicle (ABC) Pacesetter Award and a City of Alpharetta Business of Excellence Award. In addition, the Atlanta real estate firm was named to the Inc. 5000 last fall in its first full year in business. The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Mark Spain is also the only metro Atlanta real estate agent to be endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul frequently seen on ABC's Shark Tank.
