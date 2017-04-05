 
R&B singer/Songwriter Q releases single "done" from upcoming album

"done" is the first release from Q's new album "Peace, Love and War"
 
 
Q - DONE
Q - DONE
 
LOS ANGELES - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Indianapolis native Quinn Barney has had a lifelong evolution into becoming the soul and R&B artist Q. He's been a student of music for years, but a recent re-evaluation made Q realize how making music is the core of who he truly is, his passion in life. In response, he's re-dedicated himself to the craft with a new intensity.

From this new mindset, Q's new album "Peace, Love and War" emerged. The first single from the album "done" - a song about how leaving a toxic relationship makes you stronger - was written by Q and features a production collaboration from Q and Devon 'Goldie' Golder. "done" is now available on Soundcloud, as well as the accompanying music video.

Q's intensely personal lyrics take the listener through all the stages of a relationship from his point of view, from the first innocent flirtations to knowing your partner so intimately you think you can never live without them, to the sad knowledge that leaving is the only way to save yourself. This element of personalized storytelling displays Q's uncanny knack for taking his personal experiences and translating them into universal and relatable art.

Expect more of that same vulnerability from the album "Peace, Love and War" set for release in June. It's a fascinating chronicle of the journey of a musician, and a reminder that we all need to respect and value ourselves to achieve personal growth.

About Q

Q is a Soul and R&B singer/songwriter from Indianapolis. He draws inspiration from his own personal experiences to create songs with universal themes and compelling stories. Messages of love and self empowerment are layered over lush hip hop instrumental arrangements for an uplifting listening experience. Q's album "Peace, Love and War" will be released in June. The first single from the album, "done" is available on Soundcloud, along with the music video. For updates on new releases and upcoming performances, follow Q on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/youcallmeq/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/youcallmeq/), or go to youcallmeq.com.


Official Website: https://www.youcallmeq.com/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/youcallmeq/done

