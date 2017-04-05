News By Tag
R&B singer/Songwriter Q releases single "done" from upcoming album
"done" is the first release from Q's new album "Peace, Love and War"
From this new mindset, Q's new album "Peace, Love and War" emerged. The first single from the album "done" - a song about how leaving a toxic relationship makes you stronger - was written by Q and features a production collaboration from Q and Devon 'Goldie' Golder. "done" is now available on Soundcloud, as well as the accompanying music video.
Q's intensely personal lyrics take the listener through all the stages of a relationship from his point of view, from the first innocent flirtations to knowing your partner so intimately you think you can never live without them, to the sad knowledge that leaving is the only way to save yourself. This element of personalized storytelling displays Q's uncanny knack for taking his personal experiences and translating them into universal and relatable art.
Expect more of that same vulnerability from the album "Peace, Love and War" set for release in June. It's a fascinating chronicle of the journey of a musician, and a reminder that we all need to respect and value ourselves to achieve personal growth.
About Q
Q is a Soul and R&B singer/songwriter from Indianapolis. He draws inspiration from his own personal experiences to create songs with universal themes and compelling stories. Messages of love and self empowerment are layered over lush hip hop instrumental arrangements for an uplifting listening experience. Q's album "Peace, Love and War" will be released in June. The first single from the album, "done" is available on Soundcloud, along with the music video.
Official Website: https://www.youcallmeq.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
