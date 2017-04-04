 
April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


The West Plains Chamber of Commerce and the SBA to Host and After-Hours Business Event on April 26th

 
 
SPOKANE, Wash. - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- US Small Business Administration and West Plains Chamber of Commerce to Host After-Hours Small Business Resource Event

Chamber Members and Public Invited to Attend

April 26th, 5:00-7:30 at NW Farm Credit Services, 2001 S. Flint Road, Spokane, WA

(Enter on South side of building)

For free required event registration go to: WestPlainsChamber.org/bigideas

Airway Heights, WA – The West Plains Chamber of Commerce and the US Small Business Administration are teaming up with SBA Resource partners to host an after-hours business event on April 26th.  The event will feature refreshments, and brief presentations from the Chamber as well as the SBA.  More importantly this is the place to meet a multitude of resource partners that are intent on providing assistance to existing and start-up small businesses.

During the course of the evening attendees will be able to visit with representatives from each of the following entities to learn more about free resources covering all areas of small business development including consulting, financing, contract work, export, research, succession planning and many more special programs.

·         West Plains Chamber – (www.westplainschamber.org)

·         Washington State Small Business Development Center

·         Women's Business Center

·         SNAP Financial Access

·         SCORE

·         Procurement Technical Assistance Center

·         US Small Business Administration

.         Capital, Counseling, Contracting

About the West Plains Chamber

To grow your business you need to get the word out about who you are and what you do.

The West Plains Chamber not only provides a platform for you to do that, but your fellow Chamber members join your team in building your business profile in the community.

Chamber events provide you with an active role in community happenings and it is a great place to build rapport with fellow business men and women in and around the West Plains. www.westplainschamber.org

About the US Small Business Administration (SBA)

The SBA was created in 1953 and since January 13, 2012 has served as a Cabinet-level agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation.  The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses.  Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, the SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. www.sba.gov

Media Contact
Joel Nania, Economic Development Specialist
Small Business Association
509-353-2810
joel.nania@sba.gov
