United Premier Soccer League Announces Business Partnership with Impact Canopies USA

Multi-National Custom Canopy Manufacturer Becomes Official Tent of the UPSL
 
 
UPSL_ImpactCanopiesUSA
UPSL_ImpactCanopiesUSA
 
LOS ANGELES - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce a business partnership with Impact Canopies USA.

Impact Canopy USA's custom canopy tents and other custom branding solutions surpass other manufacturers in terms of quality, convenience, and customer service.

As part of the partnership, every UPSL team will have access to Impact Canopy USA's wide range of instant canopies and instant canopy tent accessories.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We are very excited to have Impact Canopy as a UPSL Sponsor. Impact is a quality company specializing in portable personalized canopies that our teams can use for marketing purposes. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Impact, and appreciate their support of our league and future vision."

Impact Images Inc. and Impact Canopies Canada Inc. make up the only true North American custom instant canopy brand. With Canadian offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Halifax, and a U.S. office in Lake Elsinore (Calif.), Impact Canopy's custom canopies, pop-up tents, banners, flags, inflatables, and more are widely available throughout North America at numerous convenient locations. Impact Canopy offers an extensive inventory, an available rental fleet, and expert sales and service advice.

Impact Canopies Market Specialist Rusty Wolfe said, "We are looking forward to our relationship with the UPSL. Their proven track record of excellent soccer and their multi-state platform will allow our company to reach deeper into the soccer market than our regionally based marketing. As a former National Referee I've worked with the league and officiated several games in the past, and this past experience made a partnership a no-brainer!  I'm looking forward to a great season of soccer… and tents!"

The UPSL is in more than 12 different key soccer markets across seven states, servicing thousands of players, coaches and employees.

About Impact Canopies USA

Impact Canopies Canada Inc. was formed in 1999. With more than a decade of experience manufacturing and distributing all styles of canopies, pop up tents and accessories, Impact Images Inc., based in California, was formed in 2006 to manufacture and distribute instant canopies and instant canopy tent accessories in the USA and other global markets.

Contact:
Rusty Wolfe
Email: RustyW@instantcanopy.com
Direct: 877-840-3524
http://www.impactcanopy.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
